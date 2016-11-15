BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Has Changed His Mind About The Electoral College, OK?

What a difference a presidential election makes.

By Tom Namako

Posted on November 15, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Nov. 6, 2012, about 30 minutes after President Obama defeated Mitt Romney and won a second term:

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.

Nov. 15, 2016, a little more than six days and six hours after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and became president-elect:

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!

(Read more about the Electoral College here.) And watch this:

