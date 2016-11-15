Donald Trump Has Changed His Mind About The Electoral College, OK?
What a difference a presidential election makes.
Nov. 6, 2012, about 30 minutes after President Obama defeated Mitt Romney and won a second term:
Nov. 15, 2016, a little more than six days and six hours after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and became president-elect:
(Read more about the Electoral College here.) And watch this:
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.