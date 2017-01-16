BuzzFeed News

Here Are All The Lawmakers Boycotting Trump's Inauguration

Here Are All The Lawmakers Boycotting Trump's Inauguration

All are Democrats, and many made the decision after President-elect Donald Trump criticized civil rights leader and Georgia representative John Lewis.

By Tom Namako

Last updated on January 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Posted on January 16, 2017, at 3:11 p.m. ET

1. Rep. John Lewis, Georgia

Lewis, a Democrat who spoke alongside Martin Luther King Jr. at the 1963 March on Washington, told NBC News, “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.” He added, “I don’t plan to attend the inauguration.”Many of the following lawmakers boycotting the event — all Democrats — said they would do so after Donald Trump criticized Lewis, who said the president-elect was &quot;not legitimate&quot; due to Russia&#x27;s election-related hacks.
Lewis, a Democrat who spoke alongside Martin Luther King Jr. at the 1963 March on Washington, told NBC News, “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.” He added, “I don’t plan to attend the inauguration.”

Many of the following lawmakers boycotting the event — all Democrats — said they would do so after Donald Trump criticized Lewis, who said the president-elect was "not legitimate" due to Russia's election-related hacks.

2. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, Illinois

“The reason I am not going is that I cannot bring myself to justify morally or intellectually the immense power we are placing in that man’s hands,” Gutiérrez said in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives. "I could not look at my wife, my daughters, or my grandson in the eye if I sat there and attended as if everything that candidate Donald Trump had said about the women, about the Latinos, or the blacks, the Muslims, or any of the other things he said in his speeches and tweets — that any of that is OK or erased from my memory."

3. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, New York

I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7
Rep. Nydia Velazquez @NydiaVelazquez

I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7

4. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, New York

"President-elect Donald Trump is trying to take us back! And the people Trump is appointing– Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions – are trying to take us back!That’s why I am not attending the presidential inauguration," Espaillat wrote on his Facebook page.

"President-elect Donald Trump is trying to take us back! And the people Trump is appointing– Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions – are trying to take us back!

That’s why I am not attending the presidential inauguration," Espaillat wrote on his Facebook page.

5. Rep. Yvette Clarke, New York

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.
Yvette D. Clarke @RepYvetteClarke

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.

6. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Arizona

"My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office, or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy. But as an individual act – yes, of defiance – at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration, and by the actions we are taking here in this Congress," Grijalva said in a floor speech. “The majority of voters rejected Trump. They deserve respect."

7. Rep. Jose Serrano, New York

8. Rep. John Conyers, Michigan

“I am not attending this year’s inauguration due to my concern over a number of divisive and inflammatory statements made by the president-elect,” Conyers said in a statement to the Detroit News.“Over the course of the incoming administration, as ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, I will oppose policies that reverse the progress we have made over the last eight years and support policies that serve to protect rights and liberties of all Americans, including the areas of criminal justice and voting rights reform. I will do everything in my power to ensure that accountability is brought to bear on the administration, and that the Constitution and our nation’s laws are adhered to, as no one is above the law.&quot;
Sarah Rice / Getty Images

“I am not attending this year’s inauguration due to my concern over a number of divisive and inflammatory statements made by the president-elect,” Conyers said in a statement to the Detroit News.

“Over the course of the incoming administration, as ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, I will oppose policies that reverse the progress we have made over the last eight years and support policies that serve to protect rights and liberties of all Americans, including the areas of criminal justice and voting rights reform. I will do everything in my power to ensure that accountability is brought to bear on the administration, and that the Constitution and our nation’s laws are adhered to, as no one is above the law."

9. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Ohio

"I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis," Fudge tweeted.

10. Rep. Barbara Lee, California

“Donald Trump ran one of the most divisive and prejudiced campaigns in modern history,&quot; Lee said in a statement. &quot;He began his campaign by insulting Mexican immigrants, pledging to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and then spent a year and a half denigrating communities of color and normalizing bigotry. He called women ‘pigs’, stoked Islamophobia, and attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled reporter and appealed to people’s worst instincts. I cannot in good conscience attend an inauguration that would celebrate this divisive approach to governance.&quot;
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

“Donald Trump ran one of the most divisive and prejudiced campaigns in modern history," Lee said in a statement. "He began his campaign by insulting Mexican immigrants, pledging to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and then spent a year and a half denigrating communities of color and normalizing bigotry. He called women ‘pigs’, stoked Islamophobia, and attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled reporter and appealed to people’s worst instincts. I cannot in good conscience attend an inauguration that would celebrate this divisive approach to governance."

11. Rep. Jared Huffman, California

12. Rep. Maxine Waters, California

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time.
Maxine Waters @MaxineWaters

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time.

13. Rep. Mark Takano, California

"All talk, no action." I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration.
Mark Takano @RepMarkTakano

"All talk, no action." I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration.

14. Rep. Judy Chu, California

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration.
Judy Chu @RepJudyChu

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration.

15. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, California

&quot;I thought long and hard about attending the Inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party,&quot; Roybal-Allard told NBC News in a statement, adding that Trump&#x27;s &quot;disparaging remarks&quot; about &quot;women, Mexicans, and Muslims are deeply contrary to my values.&quot;
"I thought long and hard about attending the Inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party," Roybal-Allard told NBC News in a statement, adding that Trump's "disparaging remarks" about "women, Mexicans, and Muslims are deeply contrary to my values."

16. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, California

"The President-elect acknowledged, but took no meaningful steps to mitigate his many personal conflicts of interest. The plan he outlined is wholly inadequate and leaves the American public with more questions than answers. It is the duty of the President of the United States to meet the minimum legal and ethical standards outlined in the Constitution. This makes his refusal to follow the precedent set by the last four generations of presidents from both parties gravely concerning," DeSaulnier said in a statement, adding, “As a student of American history, I cannot sit idly by and normalize a President who has displayed disregard for our past traditions and Constitution."

"The President-elect acknowledged, but took no meaningful steps to mitigate his many personal conflicts of interest. The plan he outlined is wholly inadequate and leaves the American public with more questions than answers. It is the duty of the President of the United States to meet the minimum legal and ethical standards outlined in the Constitution. This makes his refusal to follow the precedent set by the last four generations of presidents from both parties gravely concerning," DeSaulnier said in a statement, adding, “As a student of American history, I cannot sit idly by and normalize a President who has displayed disregard for our past traditions and Constitution."

17. Rep. Ted Lieu, California

“Trump — who lost the popular vote — has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis,” Lieu said in a statement. “Trump has made statements denigrating the patriotic and professional men and women of our intelligence services, many of whom risk their lives in service to our nation."

“Trump — who lost the popular vote — has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis,” Lieu said in a statement. “Trump has made statements denigrating the patriotic and professional men and women of our intelligence services, many of whom risk their lives in service to our nation."

18. Rep. Adam Smith, Washington

Smith told NBC News affiliate KING that he will spend Inauguration Day meeting with constituents.
Smith told NBC News affiliate KING that he will spend Inauguration Day meeting with constituents.

19. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington

I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand
Rep. Pramila Jayapal @RepJayapal

I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand

"Donald Trump has continued to demean our heroes and divide our country," Jayapal said on Facebook. "I will not be attending the inauguration. Instead, I’ll be spending the day in the district with my constituents, many of whom are truly terrified that they will no longer have a home in this country."

20. Rep. Katherine Clark, Massachusetts

21. Rep. William Lacy Clay, Missouri

Clay&#x27;s spokesman told the St. Louis-Post Dispatch he will meet with schoolchildren instead.
Clay's spokesman told the St. Louis-Post Dispatch he will meet with schoolchildren instead.

22. Rep. Kurt Schrader, Oregon

“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him. He’s the president of the United States now, so I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”
“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him. He’s the president of the United States now, so I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”

23. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon

24. Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin

25. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York

“I refuse to sit idly by as he flaunts his illicit behavior without regard for the American people’s interest,&quot; Nadler said in a statement. &quot;I refuse to abide any effort to undermine a free and independent press, which serves a pivotal role in any democratic system and whose rights are guaranteed by our Constitution. I refuse to applaud for a man with a history of offensive and abusive behavior to women and minorities.&quot;
“I refuse to sit idly by as he flaunts his illicit behavior without regard for the American people’s interest," Nadler said in a statement. "I refuse to abide any effort to undermine a free and independent press, which serves a pivotal role in any democratic system and whose rights are guaranteed by our Constitution. I refuse to applaud for a man with a history of offensive and abusive behavior to women and minorities."

26. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, New Jersey

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil.
Bonnie WatsonColeman @RepBonnie

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil.

27. Rep. Keith Ellison, Minnesota

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration.
Rep. Keith Ellison @keithellison

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration.

28. Rep. Don Beyer, Virginia

I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday.… https://t.co/zfCMiCteJk
Rep. Don Beyer @RepDonBeyer

I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday.… https://t.co/zfCMiCteJk

29. Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky

I believe the office of the President deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the President-elect hi… https://t.co/czjZs8wcTQ
Rep. John Yarmuth @RepJohnYarmuth

I believe the office of the President deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the President-elect hi… https://t.co/czjZs8wcTQ

30. Rep. Dwight Evans, Pennsylvania

“The president-elect is attempting to take away health care from my constituents and I’m truly concerned about that,” Evans told CBS, adding that alleged Russian interference in the election and Trump&#x27;s attacks on John Lewis also influenced his decision not to attend.
“The president-elect is attempting to take away health care from my constituents and I’m truly concerned about that,” Evans told CBS, adding that alleged Russian interference in the election and Trump's attacks on John Lewis also influenced his decision not to attend.

31. Rep. Anthony Brown, Maryland

32. Rep. Chellie Pingree, Maine

Trump’s actions threaten country's foundation. I won’t dignify or normalize those threats by attending inauguration https://t.co/4P35Mi8rf4
Chellie Pingree @chelliepingree

Trump’s actions threaten country's foundation. I won’t dignify or normalize those threats by attending inauguration https://t.co/4P35Mi8rf4

33. Rep. Darren Soto, Florida

I stand with Rep. John Lewis Read: https://t.co/Sy0Y5jqQaH
US Rep. Darren Soto @USRepSoto

I stand with Rep. John Lewis Read: https://t.co/Sy0Y5jqQaH

34. Rep. Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania

&quot;After wrestling with this question for the last two months, I have concluded I cannot participate in this Inaugural celebration,&quot; Boyle wrote on Facebook, while noting he did accept Trump was elected legitimately. &quot;I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But I will not celebrate it,&quot; he wrote.
"After wrestling with this question for the last two months, I have concluded I cannot participate in this Inaugural celebration," Boyle wrote on Facebook, while noting he did accept Trump was elected legitimately.

"I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But I will not celebrate it," he wrote.

35. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California

&quot;I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I’m not in the mood to celebrate that fact,” Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.
"I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I’m not in the mood to celebrate that fact,” Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.

36. Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee

Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis &amp; for unpresidential remarks
Steve Cohen @RepCohen

Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis &amp; for unpresidential remarks

37. Rep. Karen Bass, California

A spokesperson for Bass told the Washington Post the congresswoman would not be attending the inauguration.
A spokesperson for Bass told the Washington Post the congresswoman would not be attending the inauguration.

38. Rep. Jerry McNerney, California

McNerney will not attend the inauguration, the Los Angeles Times reported.
McNerney will not attend the inauguration, the Los Angeles Times reported.

39. Rep. Grace Napolitano, California

Napolitano will not attend the event, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Napolitano will not attend the event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

40. Rep. Raul Ruiz, California

“A real president doesn’t attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz told the Desert Sun newspaper. “A real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him.”
“A real president doesn’t attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz told the Desert Sun newspaper. “A real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him.”

41. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, New Hampshire

Instead of going to the Inauguration, I'll go to religious services to pray for all of our leaders and people, then will serve my district.
Carol Shea-Porter @TeamSheaPorter

Instead of going to the Inauguration, I'll go to religious services to pray for all of our leaders and people, then will serve my district.

42. Rep. Al Green, Texas

Green, in a statement posted to his website on Martin Luther King day wrote, &quot;I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do.&quot;He is the first US Representative from Texas to boycott the inauguration.
Green, in a statement posted to his website on Martin Luther King day wrote, "I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do."

He is the first US Representative from Texas to boycott the inauguration.

43. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, North Carolina

In a series of tweets, US Representative G.K. Butterfield said he &quot;cannot in good conscious attend the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump.&quot; He said given Trump&#x27;s &quot;brand of division&quot; and &quot;insult,&quot; it would be hurtful to his constituents for him to attend the inauguration.&quot;It is my hope that President Trump will transform his behavior and lead our nation in a positive direction for all Americans,&quot; he tweeted.
In a series of tweets, US Representative G.K. Butterfield said he "cannot in good conscious attend the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump."

He said given Trump's "brand of division" and "insult," it would be hurtful to his constituents for him to attend the inauguration.

"It is my hope that President Trump will transform his behavior and lead our nation in a positive direction for all Americans," he tweeted.

44. Rep. Gerry Connolly, Virginia

I will not attend Inauguration. My full statement: https://t.co/RMWFPWxCo7
Gerry Connolly @GerryConnolly

I will not attend Inauguration. My full statement: https://t.co/RMWFPWxCo7

45. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr, New Jersey

I will not celebrate @realDonaldTrump's swearing-in to an office that he has proven unfit to hold.
Donald Payne Jr. @RepDonaldPayne

I will not celebrate @realDonaldTrump's swearing-in to an office that he has proven unfit to hold.

46. Rep. Grace Meng, New York

I will not be attending the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. My statement: https://t.co/vsMyae6fMy
Grace Meng @RepGraceMeng

I will not be attending the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. My statement: https://t.co/vsMyae6fMy

Here's her full statement:

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) announced today that she will not attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration on Friday. The Congresswoman issued the following statement:

“With just days before his inauguration, I had hoped that President-elect Trump would put an end to his inflammatory rhetoric. But obviously that pivot has not occurred.

I have heard from many constituents and I thought long and hard about this decision. I respect the office of the President and our nation’s peaceful transfer of power.

But the President-elect must get the message that his antagonistic and divisive comments are unacceptable. We cannot tolerate attacks on women, minorities or a civil rights icon.

We need a leader who will bring our country together, and live up to the dignity and honor of the Oval Office.

I look forward to welcoming constituents who travel to Washington, D.C. for this weekend’s festivities, and to engaging the new Administration in policy discussions once it has been finalized. I will work with Mr. Trump whenever possible, but this weekend I march.”

47. Alma Adams, North Carolina

Today I released the following statement about the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Alma S. Adams @RepAdams

Today I released the following statement about the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

48. Rep. Tony Cárdenas, California

49. Rep. Joaquin Castro, Texas

50. Rep. Peter DeFazio, Oregon

Here&#x27;s his full statement: &quot;I feel that my time this week will be best spent at home in Oregon rather than attending the inauguration festivities. In the next few days, I will be in my community, meeting with my constituents and discussing their priorities for the year. I usually do not attend presidential inauguration ceremonies and do my best to avoid pomp and circumstance events in Washington, and this year will be no different.In the 115th Congress, I will be prepared to work with President-elect Trump where we find common ground, but I also will not hesitate to fight back against the President-elect when necessary.&quot;
Here's his full statement:

"I feel that my time this week will be best spent at home in Oregon rather than attending the inauguration festivities. In the next few days, I will be in my community, meeting with my constituents and discussing their priorities for the year. I usually do not attend presidential inauguration ceremonies and do my best to avoid pomp and circumstance events in Washington, and this year will be no different.

In the 115th Congress, I will be prepared to work with President-elect Trump where we find common ground, but I also will not hesitate to fight back against the President-elect when necessary."

51. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Texas

I will not be attending the inauguration this Friday. Read my statement here.
Lloyd Doggett @RepLloydDoggett

I will not be attending the inauguration this Friday. Read my statement here.

52. Rep. Ruben Gallego, Arizona

We must stand against Trump's bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold⭐️ parents &amp; civil rights heroes. I won't attend inauguration.
Ruben Gallego @RepRubenGallego

We must stand against Trump's bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold⭐️ parents &amp; civil rights heroes. I won't attend inauguration.

53. Rep. Alcee Hastings, Florida

Here&#x27;s his full statement: “I have decided to boycott the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and remain in my Congressional district in Florida. This decision is not a protest of the results of the Electoral College, but rather, an objection to the demagoguery that continues to define the incoming administration.“President-elect Trump has done little to prove that he is ready to lead this country. Instead, he continues to champion divisiveness. The office of the President is not endowed with unquestioned loyalty, and it is the obligation of each and every American to speak out against injustices however big or small. I cannot play a part in normalizing the countless offensive comments that he has made throughout the past year.“It is quite simply wrong for the President-elect to use his position of power to continue to make racist, sexist, and bigoted statements, to demean those who have spent their lifetimes championing civil rights, such as Rep. John Lewis, and to ridicule religious minorities, ethnic minorities, and anyone who looks different. President-elect Trump continues to denigrate the American intelligence community, jeopardizing the security of the American people, and has clear, undeniable conflicts of interest in violation of Article 1, Section 9 of the Constitution, designed to prevent foreign influence over American elected officials. Make no mistake: these behaviors are not, nor can they ever be, considered normal.“President-elect Trump has made it clear that when given the choice, he stands with Vladimir Putin. I choose to stand with Rep. John Lewis, and every American that expects our President to serve with compassion and humility. If the Trump administration continues to champion illegal, unconstitutional, or other ideas that put the safety of the American people at risk, it will find no harsher critic than me.”
Here's his full statement:

“I have decided to boycott the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and remain in my Congressional district in Florida. This decision is not a protest of the results of the Electoral College, but rather, an objection to the demagoguery that continues to define the incoming administration.

“President-elect Trump has done little to prove that he is ready to lead this country. Instead, he continues to champion divisiveness. The office of the President is not endowed with unquestioned loyalty, and it is the obligation of each and every American to speak out against injustices however big or small. I cannot play a part in normalizing the countless offensive comments that he has made throughout the past year.

“It is quite simply wrong for the President-elect to use his position of power to continue to make racist, sexist, and bigoted statements, to demean those who have spent their lifetimes championing civil rights, such as Rep. John Lewis, and to ridicule religious minorities, ethnic minorities, and anyone who looks different. President-elect Trump continues to denigrate the American intelligence community, jeopardizing the security of the American people, and has clear, undeniable conflicts of interest in violation of Article 1, Section 9 of the Constitution, designed to prevent foreign influence over American elected officials. Make no mistake: these behaviors are not, nor can they ever be, considered normal.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that when given the choice, he stands with Vladimir Putin. I choose to stand with Rep. John Lewis, and every American that expects our President to serve with compassion and humility. If the Trump administration continues to champion illegal, unconstitutional, or other ideas that put the safety of the American people at risk, it will find no harsher critic than me.”

54. Rep. Louise Slaughter, New York

Many of you have asked whether I will be attending the inauguration on Friday. I'm proud to #StandwithJohnLewis: https://t.co/nYVpW8k4im
Louise Slaughter @louiseslaughter

Many of you have asked whether I will be attending the inauguration on Friday. I'm proud to #StandwithJohnLewis: https://t.co/nYVpW8k4im

Here's her full statement:

"I take the privilege of serving as a member of Congress seriously, so this was not an easy decision. Congressman John Lewis and I came to Congress at the same time, and he has become like a brother to me. He came to Rochester late last year and visited the convent where nuns from Rochester saved his life on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. For all that he’s stood for all these years, I’m happy to stand with him. As tough as this decision is, I was sent to Washington to get things done, which is why I will be working with the president-elect in the years ahead to move my district and our nation forward."

Slaughter said she will be in Washington during Friday’s inauguration, and will attend a bipartisan Congressional lunch with the president-elect later that day.

55. Rep. Mike Quigley, Illinois

Here&#x27;s his statement provided to BuzzFeed News: &quot;Rep. Quigley fully supports the peaceful transfer of power, but has chosen to spend the district work week with those who have elected him to represent them in Congress. Once President-Elect Trump is sworn into office, Rep. Quigley stands ready to work with him on bipartisan issues in which they can find common ground, but will also continue to hold the President-Elect accountable in areas where he tries to roll back progress for hardworking Chicagoans.&quot;
Here's his statement provided to BuzzFeed News:

"Rep. Quigley fully supports the peaceful transfer of power, but has chosen to spend the district work week with those who have elected him to represent them in Congress. Once President-Elect Trump is sworn into office, Rep. Quigley stands ready to work with him on bipartisan issues in which they can find common ground, but will also continue to hold the President-Elect accountable in areas where he tries to roll back progress for hardworking Chicagoans."

56. Rep. Juan Vargas, California

I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district.
Rep. Juan Vargas @RepJuanVargas

I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district.

57. Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi

Cory Horton, legislative director for Thompson, told the Clarion-Ledger that Thompson would not be attending the inauguration. &quot;Mr. Trump’s recent insensitive and foolish remarks about civil rights hero John Lewis were far beneath the dignity of the Office of the President,&quot; Horton said. “Additionally, Congressman Thompson continues to have concerns about the role that Russia had in our country&#x27;s democratic process.&quot;
Cory Horton, legislative director for Thompson, told the Clarion-Ledger that Thompson would not be attending the inauguration.

"Mr. Trump’s recent insensitive and foolish remarks about civil rights hero John Lewis were far beneath the dignity of the Office of the President," Horton said. “Additionally, Congressman Thompson continues to have concerns about the role that Russia had in our country's democratic process."

58. Rep. Alana Lowenthal, California

Respect must be earned. Read my statement on not attending inauguration. https://t.co/Bf88ZFJGsd
Rep. Alan Lowenthal @RepLowenthal

Respect must be earned. Read my statement on not attending inauguration. https://t.co/Bf88ZFJGsd

Here's his full statement:

"This has been a difficult decision for me as I have the utmost respect for the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of executive power embodied in the inauguration.

"However, President-elect Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. John Lewis were beyond the pale and served as a tipping point which made me re-evaluate my original intention to attend.

“John Lewis is nothing short of a true American hero. He bravely put his life on the line, numerous times, all to bend the long arc of history toward a more justice-filled future for all Americans.

“On inauguration day, our nation invests the President-elect with executive power. We do not anoint the President with respect. Respect must be earned. Donald Trump, in his attacks on Rep. Lewis, and minorities, and women, and the disabled, has yet done little to earn my respect.

“For that reason, and in solidarity with those he has attacked, I have decided not to attend the inauguration. I sincerely hope that over the next four years President Trump will work hard to earn the respect of all Americans, not just those who voted for him. The American people deserve it and the office of the President requires it.”

