Here Are All The Lawmakers Boycotting Trump's Inauguration
All are Democrats, and many made the decision after President-elect Donald Trump criticized civil rights leader and Georgia representative John Lewis.
1. Rep. John Lewis, Georgia
2. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, Illinois
3. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, New York
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, New York
5. Rep. Yvette Clarke, New York
6. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Arizona
7. Rep. Jose Serrano, New York
ADVERTISEMENT
8. Rep. John Conyers, Michigan
9. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Ohio
"I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis," Fudge tweeted.
10. Rep. Barbara Lee, California
11. Rep. Jared Huffman, California
ADVERTISEMENT
12. Rep. Maxine Waters, California
13. Rep. Mark Takano, California
14. Rep. Judy Chu, California
15. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, California
ADVERTISEMENT
16. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, California
17. Rep. Ted Lieu, California
18. Rep. Adam Smith, Washington
19. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington
ADVERTISEMENT
20. Rep. Katherine Clark, Massachusetts
21. Rep. William Lacy Clay, Missouri
22. Rep. Kurt Schrader, Oregon
23. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon
ADVERTISEMENT
24. Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin
25. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York
26. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, New Jersey
27. Rep. Keith Ellison, Minnesota
ADVERTISEMENT
28. Rep. Don Beyer, Virginia
29. Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky
30. Rep. Dwight Evans, Pennsylvania
31. Rep. Anthony Brown, Maryland
ADVERTISEMENT
32. Rep. Chellie Pingree, Maine
33. Rep. Darren Soto, Florida
34. Rep. Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania
35. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California
ADVERTISEMENT
36. Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee
37. Rep. Karen Bass, California
38. Rep. Jerry McNerney, California
39. Rep. Grace Napolitano, California
ADVERTISEMENT
40. Rep. Raul Ruiz, California
41. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, New Hampshire
42. Rep. Al Green, Texas
43. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, North Carolina
ADVERTISEMENT
44. Rep. Gerry Connolly, Virginia
45. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr, New Jersey
46. Rep. Grace Meng, New York
47. Alma Adams, North Carolina
ADVERTISEMENT
48. Rep. Tony Cárdenas, California
49. Rep. Joaquin Castro, Texas
50. Rep. Peter DeFazio, Oregon
51. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Texas
ADVERTISEMENT
52. Rep. Ruben Gallego, Arizona
53. Rep. Alcee Hastings, Florida
54. Rep. Louise Slaughter, New York
55. Rep. Mike Quigley, Illinois
ADVERTISEMENT
56. Rep. Juan Vargas, California
57. Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi
58. Rep. Alana Lowenthal, California
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.