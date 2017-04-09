"SNL" Did The Pepsi Ad From The Director's Point Of View And It Was Brutal

NBC

"It was, like, completely my idea, and now they're doing it!" he explains.

"I mean, okay, so, well, it's an homage to the resistance — so there's this huge protest in the street reminiscent of Black Lives Matter. And so, everybody is marching, right? And they can see police officers, and they think it's gonna go bad because there's kind of, like, a standoff. And then, Kendall Jenner walks in, and she walks up to one of the police officers, and she hands him a Pepsi. And then, that Pepsi brings everybody together," he says.