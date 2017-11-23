BuzzFeed News

The West Coast Was Hot AF This Thanksgiving And This Is How People Dealt

"The move will be cold sushi."

By Tom Namako

Posted on November 23, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. ET

I know how you think of Thanksgiving. A day to bundle up and watch some parade and then go home to a warm, cozy house to avoid all the cooking and do all the eating with your new sweater.

People on Central Park West bundle up to keep warm during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
But it's a lie!

It's hot AF on the southern part of the West Coast right now!

Hottest Thanksgiving on record for Downtown Los Angeles. So far the high temperature of 91 has surpassed the all t…
NWS Los Angeles @NWSLosAngeles

Hottest Thanksgiving on record for Downtown Los Angeles. So far the high temperature of 91 has surpassed the all t… https://t.co/HyjYWi4OAN

It caused much anguish.

Why tf is it hot?? It's thanksgiving!!
princess mikayla👸🏼 @mikaaykayy

Why tf is it hot?? It’s thanksgiving!!

It screwed everything up, like what to wear.

As someone who loves hot weather, even I'm extremely annoyed that I have to wear shorts on thanksgiving.
Dom @dsantosla

As someone who loves hot weather, even I’m extremely annoyed that I have to wear shorts on thanksgiving.

When it's hot for thanksgiving but can't find anything nice to wear that's not a sweater or long sleeves
Amber Guerena @20AmberG

When it’s hot for thanksgiving but can’t find anything nice to wear that’s not a sweater or long sleeves

It added another thing for people to argue about over the dinner table, global warming, which everyone is always toally reasonable about. Trump who??

It's fuckin thanksgiving and our weather is in the 90s, if this doesn't alarm you we'll hot damn…
argie v. @dearargie

It's fuckin thanksgiving and our weather is in the 90s, if this doesn't alarm you we'll hot damn… https://t.co/CM1Kigpvxv

The people already passive aggressive because they got stuck cooking and now even MORE passive aggressive.

I've been slaving over a hot stove all day and it has the nerve to be over 90 degrees outside. 😠 #thanksgiving…
Gone with the twins @Twinthusiastic

I’ve been slaving over a hot stove all day and it has the nerve to be over 90 degrees outside. 😠 #thanksgiving… https://t.co/kbQ2IiqAhx

And that plan where you bring a store-bought desert to placate them has gone south.

Hot thanksgiving claimed its first victim. The @seescandies melted!
rava @rava

Hot thanksgiving claimed its first victim. The @seescandies melted!

The smart ones called audibles.

Too hot to use the oven... 92 degrees in Covina, feels more like the 4th of July than Thanksgiving... fuck it, I'm…
Christian Carrillo @cach51

Too hot to use the oven... 92 degrees in Covina, feels more like the 4th of July than Thanksgiving... fuck it, I'm… https://t.co/zNx8dHps4N

It's too hot for a traditional thanksgiving food the move will be cold sushi
Quesadilla @8quinty16

It’s too hot for a traditional thanksgiving food the move will be cold sushi

And a lot of other people found new things to be thankful for this time of the year

I'm thankful for ac on this hot ass thanksgiving
Stacy @Stacccccy

I’m thankful for ac on this hot ass thanksgiving

