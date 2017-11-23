The West Coast Was Hot AF This Thanksgiving And This Is How People Dealt
"The move will be cold sushi."
I know how you think of Thanksgiving. A day to bundle up and watch some parade and then go home to a warm, cozy house to avoid all the cooking and do all the eating with your new sweater.
But it's a lie!
It's hot AF on the southern part of the West Coast right now!
It caused much anguish.
ADVERTISEMENT
It screwed everything up, like what to wear.
It added another thing for people to argue about over the dinner table, global warming, which everyone is always toally reasonable about. Trump who??
The people already passive aggressive because they got stuck cooking and now even MORE passive aggressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
And that plan where you bring a store-bought desert to placate them has gone south.
The smart ones called audibles.
And a lot of other people found new things to be thankful for this time of the year
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.