A Florida Student Was Arrested After He Refused To Participate In The Pledge Of Allegiance

A sixth-grade student in Florida was arrested when officials arrived in his classroom after he refused to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance, authorities said.

The student at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Polk County refused to stand for the pledge on Feb. 4, according to a statement from the school.

Students aren't mandated to participate in the pledge, according to the school's rules.

"Unfortunately, a substitute teacher was not aware of this, and she engaged in an exchange of words with the student and called the school’s administration to come to her classroom," according to the statement from the school.

"The school’s resource officer, who is permanently assigned to the campus, also responded to the substitute’s classroom but was not called by the administration regarding the incident," the statement said.

The SRO decided to make the arrest. "No one from the school requested charges to be pressed or for an arrest to be made," the statement said.

The school did subsequently discipline the student. Bay News 9 reported the student — who was not identified because he is a minor — was suspended for three days. Representatives from the school and police didn't return a request for comment.

But both police and the school insisted that the student wasn't arrested because he refused to participate in the pledge.

"The student was arrested after becoming disruptive and refusing to follow repeated instructions by school staff and law enforcement," the school said. "This incident followed the daily Pledge of Allegiance in the classroom.



"To be clear, the student was NOT arrested for refusing to participate in the pledge," the school added.