Fox News Ditches Bill O'Reilly After Several Women Said He Sexually Harassed Them

The star conservative host still denied the claims, calling them "completely unfounded" and his departure from Fox "tremendously disheartening."

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News amid several sexual harassment allegations against him, the company announced Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” a statement from 21st Century Fox said.

The 67-year-old host will walk away from Fox with about $25 million in severance pay, about one year of his salary, The New York Times reported Thursday.



O'Reilly's exit marks a stunning downfall for one of the most preeminent forces in cable news who has long reigned as the genre's most-watched host. The New York Times reported earlier this month that $13 million had been paid to five women to settle harassment allegations against O'Reilly, who has denied the claims, setting in motion an advertising boycott and protests outside of the network's Midtown Manhattan headquarters.

The veteran political commentator, who remained mostly silent throughout the controversy, released a statement hours after Fox made its announcement:

Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television.



It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney for Wendy Walsh, who accused O'Reilly of becoming hostile after she didn't accompany him to his hotel room, said the outcome is what happens "when women speak our truth: we can slay dragons."



"I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women," Bloom said in her statement. "Fox News should have fired him in 2004 when Andrea Mackris spoke out, but at least they did it now. They did it because we persisted."

Rebecca Diamond, a former host of a Fox Business program who received a payout from O'Reilly after she claimed he sexually harassed her, tweeted, "Wow, big news day...I have merit."

Diamond left Fox in 2011.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who drew attention to the network's sexual harassment issues by suing former network chief Roger Ailes last year, tweeted: "No more silencing women!"

