17 Essays About TV, Music And Film You Should Read Right Now
From The Walking Dead to Tiny House fever.
Why The Walking Dead Has Become Fanfiction’s Muse, by Bim Adewunmi
Who Benefits From The Tiny House Revolution? by Doree Shafrir
Why America Will Never Stop Trying To Solve JonBenét Ramsey’s Murder, by Sarah Marshall
ADVERTISEMENT
Inside The Playlist Factory, by Reggie Ugwu
Why The Rom-Com Bitch Should Evolve Herself Into Retirement, by Bim Adewunmi
These Women Are Behind Some Of Your Favorite Lesbian Sex Scenes On TV, by Trish Bendrix
Where Did Drake's Jamaican Accent Come From?, by Sajae Elder
ADVERTISEMENT
"Amanda Knox" Reminds Us That True Crime Is Real Life, by Marisa Carroll
Why Chance The Rapper's Black Christian Joy Matters, by Tomi Obaro
How Two Can Play That Game Flipped The Script For Black Hollywood, by Bim Adewunmi and Hannah Giorgis
The 7-1/2-Hour O.J. Simpson Doc Everyone Will Be Talking About This Summer, by Anne Helen Petersen
ADVERTISEMENT
Can Meek Mill Bring About A Post Rap Beef World?, by Niela Orr
What Girls And Broad City Teach Us About Female Friendship, by Tomi Obaro
A Seat At The Table Contemplates Black Life’s Contradictions, by Bim Adewunmi
How America's Next Top Model Put Identity Front And Center, by Emily Jensen
These TV Shows Are Finally Giving Queer Women Happy Endings, by Shannon Keating
-
Tomi Obaro is a senior culture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tomi Obaro at tomi.obaro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.