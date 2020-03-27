The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

From the dos and don'ts of online video conferencing to how to look your best on a webcam — many publications are offering invaluable service journalism about how to work from home for those still gainfully employed.

Here's our contribution as to how to prepare:

1. Roll out of bed just minutes before you are supposed to be online.

2. Brush your teeth and splash some water on your haggard, haggard face.

3. Don’t bother trying to hide the new smattering of stress- and sugar-induced acne.

4. Contemplate putting cold tea bags on your eyes to reduce under-eye puffiness but then remember you don’t have time and you don’t drink tea!

5. Put on your work pajamas. You know the drill: comfy bottoms, a top that isn’t technically sleepwear but is comfortable enough that it could be.

6. Don't wash or brush or two-strand twist your hair because you shaved it all off last week in a heightened moment of DGAF energy. True freedom!

7. Choose the room with the least amount of light so it can hide all the filth.

8. Place your grimy, greasy laptop on the preferred surface of your choice (I recommend the stomach).

9. Murmur "if you can’t accept me at my worst, then you don’t deserve my best” as you settle in for your first web meeting of the day!

Congratulations, you’re a working-from-home pro. ●