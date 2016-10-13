BuzzFeed News

Here's Donald Trump's Response To Being Called A "Sexual Predator" In 2006

"Donald seriously, you know all about sexual predators and things like that.... You are one!"

By Tom Gara

Posted on October 13, 2016, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Here is Donald Trump's response to suggestions he is a "sexual predator"
The exchange happens just after the 21 minute mark in this video of a 2006 Howard Stern interview.

On Twitter, Avi Bueno spotted another moment: this time, Trump referring to women he slept with as his "victims."

5:40 into this video of @realDonaldTrump on @HowardStern, Trump jokingly refers to women he's slept w/ as "victims". https://t.co/09T4DG50ZF
Avi Bueno @JasperAvi

