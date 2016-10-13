Here's Donald Trump's Response To Being Called A "Sexual Predator" In 2006
"Donald seriously, you know all about sexual predators and things like that.... You are one!"
The exchange happens just after the 21 minute mark in this video of a 2006 Howard Stern interview.
On Twitter, Avi Bueno spotted another moment: this time, Trump referring to women he slept with as his "victims."
