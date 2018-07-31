Tick Bites Are Making Some People Deathly Allergic To Meat

In one Tennessee clinic, the most common cause of life-threatening allergic reactions was a meat allergy triggered by the bite of the lone star tick.

This is a lone star tick. It's found mostly in the southeastern US, and the adult females have a distinctive white dot on their back.

In some cases, people who are bitten by the tick are thought to develop an allergy to red meat, such as beef, pork, or venison. The meat allergies are relatively new, first recognized in the US about 10 years ago.

The tick's bite is thought to cause the body to react to a complex sugar molecule (galactose-alpha-1, 3-galactose, or alpha-gal), which is found in meat.

"Every human, every mammal, has it throughout their body," Dr. Jay Lieberman, the vice chair of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology's Food Allergy Committee, told BuzzFeed News.

Now a new study finds that at one clinic in Memphis, Tennessee, tick-triggered meat allergies are the number one cause of anaphylaxis, a serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Lieberman and his colleagues looked at 218 people who were treated for anaphylaxis at the clinic over a 10-year period, including 85 with a clearly identified trigger. Of those, 33% of the cases were due to alpha-gal, even more than those caused by other foods, insect venom, or medications, according to the report published this week in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

"If you have symptoms that are consistent with anaphylaxis and you haven’t been able to figure out why, this is a more-than-reasonable thing to seek out," Lieberman said, "especially If you live in Central to Southeast United States."

About 30% to 60% of the time doctors can't figure out what causes these serious allergic reactions, said Lieberman, who is an associate professor at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. In fact, historically, almost 60% of cases at the clinic didn't have an identifiable trigger.

After alpha-gal allergies were found to be a thing and clinics could test for them, that number dropped to 35%, suggesting that the meat allergies may be responsible for more mystery cases of the serious reactions than previously thought.