One Person Has Died In The E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce

Cases have now been reported in 25 states, and 121 people have gotten sick, including one death in California.

The outbreak of illnesses linked to the E. coli contamination of romaine lettuce is still growing.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that three new states — Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Utah — have reported cases of illness linked to E. coli O157:H7. These bacteria, called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, are generally considered to be more toxic than other strains of the bacteria, and a higher-than-expected number of people have been hospitalized in the outbreak.

Of the 102 cases with available information, 51% needed to be hospitalized, compared to a hospitalization rate of about 30% seen in other E. coli outbreaks, according to the CDC.

Fourteen people — up from 10 last week — have now been diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a type of kidney failure that can affect 5% to 10% of people infected with E. coli O157:H7. It can also cause high blood pressure and neurological problems.

There were 23 new cases, including one death in California, announced Wednesday, bringing the total number of sick people to 121. The California Department of Health is not releasing details about the person who died.

Here is a complete list of states with cases: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.