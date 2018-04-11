The "Fake Weed" Outbreak Is Still Getting Worse, With 3 People Now Dead

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling synthetic cannabinoids, or fake weed, laced with rat poison.

The Illinois Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of cases has now risen to 118, including three deaths. "While it is still an increase, it's on a smaller scale," said Melaney Arnold, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Health in Springfield, Illinois.

The deaths included two men in their twenties and one man in his forties; two were in Central Illinois and one was in the Chicago area.

The cases have been linked to the use of synthetic cannabinoids, or fake weed, contaminated with brodifacoum, a rat poison.

Synthetic cannabinoids are illegal but are often sold in convenience stores, smoke shops, gas stations, and online, with names like K2, Spice, Black Mamba, Bombay Blue, Genie, and Zohai. People who sell them may try to get around the regulation by labeling them "not for human consumption."

Synthetic cannabinoids are artificial chemicals that are sprayed on plant materials that can be smoked, or sold as a liquid that can be consumed in an e-cigarette. The chemicals bind to the same brain receptors as THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, but they are different and more dangerous chemicals.

Although they are sometimes marketed as an alternative to marijuana, they have been linked to outbreaks of illness even when not contaminated with a poison.

Synthetic cannabinoids can cause seizures, muscle damage, kidney damage, and psychosis. The Chicago cases are unusual because of the symptoms of severe bleeding caused by the rat poison.