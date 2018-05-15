STD Rates In California Just Hit A Record High

There has been a 45% increase in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in the Golden State compared with five years ago.

There were more than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and early syphilis in the state last year, a 45% increase compared with five years ago. What's more, there were 30 syphilis-related stillbirths, the highest number since 1995.

Almost two-thirds of those STDs — or 218,710 cases — were due to chlamydia, which is at the highest level since experts began recording cases in 1990. More than half of the chlamydia cases were in 15- to 24-year-olds, and the infection rate was four times higher in young black people than white people of the same age.

“The message for the public is that these are preventable. These are treatable. The tests are very easy," Dr. Heidi Bauer, chief of the STD Control Branch for the California Department of Public Health, told BuzzFeed News. "People should really be seeking testing and treatment so that we don’t continue to transmit these infections."

Syphilis, for example, can be treated with an injectable form of the antibiotic penicillin, which has been around since the 1940s. Chlamydia can be treated with a 7-day course of one of several different antibiotics and gonorrhea can be treated with a combination of an injectable and an oral antibiotic. (Although it's getting harder to treat gonorrhea due to drug resistance.)

Compared with 2016, there was a 9% increase in chlamydia cases at 552 per 100,000 people; a 16% increase in gonorrhea, with 190 cases per 100,000; and a 20% rise in syphilis, with 34 cases per 100,000 people.

There were also three times as many stillbirths due to congenital syphilis compared with 2016. Stillbirths occur when a mother with untreated syphilis transfers the bacteria to a child during pregnancy or delivery. There were a total of 278 cases of congenital syphilis, which can also cause blindness, birth defects, prematurity, low birth weight, and hearing impairment in infants.

About 40% of babies born to women with untreated syphilis will die before or shortly after birth, according to the CDC.

"Many of these women are not using prenatal services or they are coming into prenatal care so late, or even at delivery, that there isn’t that opportunity to test them," Bauer said.

In California, the law requires that pregnant women get tested for syphilis at their first prenatal visit, but women aren't getting proper care for a number of reasons, including substance abuse, mental illness, homelessness, or problems finding care that's accessible and affordable, Bauer said.

"All of these barriers add up for people who are already struggling for survival and struggling to get the basic medical care they need," she said.