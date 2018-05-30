What Is Ambien? What To Know About The Sleep Drug Roseanne Blamed For Her Racist Tweet

What exactly is Ambien?

Ambien is a drug that's used to treat insomnia. The generic name is zolpidem and it's made by drug manufacturer Sanofi-Aventis. Ambien has been reported to make people do all sorts of things — sleepwalk, make food, have sex, talk on the phone, drive — without remembering ever doing them. One person even cut their own hair.

Ambien is known as a sedative-hypnotic and comes in a quick-acting form and an extended-release form. It's the most widely prescribed sedative-hypnotic medication on the market in the US, with millions of prescriptions sold around the world.

The Food and Drug Administration, which first approved the drug in 1992, updated the labeling in 2013 to warn that the drug could cause mental impairment the next day and that people shouldn't engage in driving or any activity that requires mental alertness.