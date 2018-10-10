A Rare Polio-Like Illness Has Been Seen In Children In Illinois And Pennsylvania

A rare polio-like condition has recently been seen in children in Illinois and Pennsylvania, usually following a cold or other viral illness.

Three children in Pittsburgh and another nine in Illinois have been diagnosed with a mysterious condition called acute flaccid myelitis that causes a polio-like paralysis.

Earlier this week, health officials reported that six other children in Minnesota had recently been diagnosed with the condition, bringing the total to 18 possible cases in recent weeks.

Acute flaccid myelitis usually occurs in children and can cause symptoms like muscle weakness in the arms or legs, a weak or stiff neck, drooping of the face and eyelids, slurred speech, and in the most severe cases, difficulty breathing.

The condition is rare, occurring in about 1 in a million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cause is unclear, but it’s thought to occur after a viral illness, such as a cold or other respiratory infection. There was a spike in cases in 2014 that were linked to an outbreak of enterovirus D68, or EV-D68, a respiratory infection that can cause a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and body aches. However, it can occur after other viral infections including adenovirus, which causes cold symptoms, and West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

In 2014, there were 134 cases of acute flaccid myelitis reported from 34 states, according to the CDC. In comparison, there have been only 38 cases reported so far in the US as of the end of September. Cases vary from year to year, with the highest number of cases reported in 2016, when 149 people got sick.

The three children in Pittsburgh have not yet been confirmed by the CDC to definitely have the illness, a spokesperson at the Allegheny County Health Department told BuzzFeed News.

“They are suspected cases,” said the spokesperson, Ryan Scarpino. “The CDC has to review the case information.” The process of confirming those cases may take a few weeks, he said.

Although the condition can cause “polio-like” symptoms, such as paralysis, it is unlike polio in many other ways. It can’t spread from person to person, and seems to only occur in rare cases after a variety of viral infections.

The children are “currently undergoing diagnostic procedures and treatments,” according to a statement from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where the patients are being treated. “Isolation protocols and infection control procedures are in place and we are working with the CDC and the Allegheny County Health Department to further monitor and evaluate the patient conditions.”