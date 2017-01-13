This 4-Year-Old Has Read More Than 1,000 Books, So You Should Just Go Home Now

Daliyah Arana just became the Library of Congress's first Librarian for the Day.

This is Daliyah Arana. If it looks like she's already running the world, get used to it, because we'll all be working for her someday.

Daliyah, a 4-year-old from Gainesville, Georgia, has already read more than 1,000 books. On Jan. 10, she became the Library of Congress's first-ever Librarian for the Day.

She's such an avid reader, in fact, that she's already been an honorary librarian at her local library.

Daliyah started reading before the age of 2, her father Miguel told BuzzFeed News. She read her first book, a picture book called Ann's Big Muffin, a month before she turned 3.

Daliyah's mother Haleema decided to sign her daughter up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program around that time to keep track of how many books she was reading.