This 4-Year-Old Has Read More Than 1,000 Books, So You Should Just Go Home Now
Daliyah Arana just became the Library of Congress's first Librarian for the Day.
This is Daliyah Arana. If it looks like she's already running the world, get used to it, because we'll all be working for her someday.
Daliyah, a 4-year-old from Gainesville, Georgia, has already read more than 1,000 books. On Jan. 10, she became the Library of Congress's first-ever Librarian for the Day.
She's such an avid reader, in fact, that she's already been an honorary librarian at her local library.
Daliyah started reading before the age of 2, her father Miguel told BuzzFeed News. She read her first book, a picture book called Ann's Big Muffin, a month before she turned 3.
Daliyah's mother Haleema decided to sign her daughter up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program around that time to keep track of how many books she was reading.
It was Haleema who decided to write to the Library of Congress in November to tell them about her daughter's love of books.
The visit was, of course, a dream come true for Daliyah. Though her parents had to explain to her just how big of a deal it was, libraries are always a big deal for her.
During her two-hour visit, Daliyah met with Dr. Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, who let her sit at at her desk and talked about — what else? — books.
Then, Hayden took Daliyah on a tour of the massive building, including the children's area, an obvious highlight.
Shortly after the visit, the Hayden posted photos of Daliyah's visit on Twitter, and people couldn't get enough of it.
Gayle Osterberg, the Library of Congress's director of communications, told BuzzFeed News that Daliyah was the first librarian for a day, but she won't be the last.
That means that soon, other young scholars will be able to walk in Daliyah's footsteps, something her mother is immensely proud of.
