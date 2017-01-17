22 Podcasts That'll Make You A More Interesting Person This Year

What it's about: With hosts Shereen Marisol Meraji and Gene Demby, it's about race and culture. The podcast touches on subjects like Asian representation in Hollywood, how "political correctness" is used as a weapon, and what it means to be a race ambassador. The kinds of topics they cover are so important in times like these!

Start with this episode: "The Explanatory Comma" is one of the best podcast episodes that's ever been done about what it means to include an audience.

—Nicole Nguyen & Julia Furlan