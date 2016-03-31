Listen To Sherman Alexie's Story About Quitting Cheese

"I miss cheese like crazy. I miss the idea of having a cheese plate," he says. "When I’m traveling on the road and feeling lonely and self-destructive…I gaze longingly at the room service menu at the cheese plate. And then I don’t order it."

He told us that lactose intolerance can be a complicated issue for Native Americans.

"To admit that you're lactose intolerant as a Native American, then you have to delve into the politics of saying that we're descended from Asian folks," Alexie says. "Because one of the arguments for Natives against colonialism is that not only that we were here first, but that we were created here. So we have this original relationship with the land that nobody else has. But if you admit you're lactose intolerant, you're putting in that small doubt that we just got here first, and getting here first doesn't have the same political power as saying we've always been here."