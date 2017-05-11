BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Hotel Hangs From The Side Of A Cliff

news

This Hotel Hangs From The Side Of A Cliff

Are you adventurous enough?

By Taylor Cohan

Headshot of Taylor Cohan

Taylor Cohan

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 11, 2017, at 12:41 p.m. ET

Welcome to the Skylodge!

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The Skylodge is a hotel located in Cusco, Peru. It hangs from the side of a cliff, 1,312 feet above the “Sacred Valley.”

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

To stay there, you must be prepared for the more than two hour climb up to your room.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Barkin Ozdemir / Via instagram: barkinozdemir

But, once you make it up to your pod, the views are more than worth it!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle
ADVERTISEMENT

Meals are served in a dining pod, where you can wine and dine under the sky.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle

Just don’t drink too much before making the climb back to your room!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

After your stay is over. you don’t have to worry about climbing back down.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle

Just enjoy the incredible views as you zipline!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ryan Clark Doyle / Via instagram: ryanclarkdoyle
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT