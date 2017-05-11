This Hotel Hangs From The Side Of A Cliff
Are you adventurous enough?
Welcome to the Skylodge!
The Skylodge is a hotel located in Cusco, Peru. It hangs from the side of a cliff, 1,312 feet above the “Sacred Valley.”
To stay there, you must be prepared for the more than two hour climb up to your room.
But, once you make it up to your pod, the views are more than worth it!
Meals are served in a dining pod, where you can wine and dine under the sky.
Just don’t drink too much before making the climb back to your room!
After your stay is over. you don’t have to worry about climbing back down.
Just enjoy the incredible views as you zipline!
