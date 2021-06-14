A Woman Was Killed After A Man Drove Through Protesters In Minneapolis

Videos showed protesters apprehending the driver who witnesses said sped up as he approached a group of people who had gathered to honor a Black man killed by police.

A woman was killed and three others were injured after a man drove a car into a crowd of people who had gathered at a vigil to protest police brutality in Minneapolis on Sunday night, police said.

Videos on social media showed protesters apprehending the suspect who was arrested and taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Authorities did not identify the suspect or provide a motive, but a Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson said that "the preliminary investigation indicates that the use of drugs or alcohol by the driver may be a contributing factor in this crash." According to witnesses on social media, a group of people had gathered Sunday evening to commemorate Winston Smith, a Black man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies on June 3 in the Uptown area of the city. Videos showed a small group of people playing volleyball on the street that had been blockaded by parked cars, wooden barriers, and signs against police brutality.

Facebook: LosztRosas A screengrab from a Facebook video showing a group of protesters playing volleyball on the street less than an hour before a car drove through the vigil.

"I have never [seen] something this horrific," a witness said in an Instagram post showing graphic video of the aftermath. "Today was one of the most peaceful and happy moments out here holding space for Winston. We were playing volley ball and green light red light." At 11:39 p.m. local time, police monitoring the protest on camera observed a vehicle drive into the group of protesters. Witnesses said the car sped up as it approached the crowd. They said it hit another parked vehicle, which then struck a woman who was sitting on the street. The impact caused the woman to fly into a pole, according to bystanders. Videos showed a group of people tending to the woman who was lying in a pool of blood.

The woman, who was critically injured, died at the hospital, authorities said. Three others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Protesters and activists at the scene identified the victim on social media, but BuzzFeed News is not naming her until officials or family members release her name. In an Instagram post, one witness said she was "literally the sweetest human I have interacted with! Last couple of days we been talking about health, veganism and her recovery." Protesters pulled the male suspect from the vehicle and, according to police, began to strike the driver. Videos posted online showed people grabbing and restraining a man who had blood on his face but it was not clear from the footage if he was being hit.

In the ensuing chaos, some witnesses said police officers threatened to teargas the protesters. After the incident, videos showed a group of people, some crying, as they held their hands and prayed in a circle.

"We were just holding space. We literally was playing Red Light Green Light Before I half froze and almost got killed in this terrorist attack," Donald Hooker Jr., an activist who was at the scene, said on his Facebook page. "But more importantly I was chanting and helping create a space that felt safe and some one died on my watch," he said.

