Help Us Pick The Best Donald Trump Penis Pun

news / poll

Help Us Pick The Best Donald Trump Penis Pun

Take this pole.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2016, at 10:59 a.m. ET

After great and intense deliberation, the BuzzFeed News team decided on the below splash to illustrate Donald Trump's remarks about his penis during last night's presidential debate.

buzzfeed.com

But we had SO MANY MORE to choose from — thanks to punmasters Gavon Laessig, Francis Whittaker, Declan Cashin, and Nicolas Medina Mora — so help us pick which is best.

  1. Which is your favorite Donald Trump penis pun?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald D*ck
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dong-ald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Schlong Campaign
    Correct
    Incorrect
    GOPeen
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Schlong and Short Of it
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Don's Johnson
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Commander in Briefs
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Trump's Tower
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Girther Movement
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Junk in the Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Party of Shrinkin'
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donnie Brascock
    Correct
    Incorrect
    GOP Cockus
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Hung Games
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Don-key Kong
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Long Choad To The White House
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wanging Chads
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Premature Nomination
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Weener Takes It All
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Girth Of A Nation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    POTUS McScrotus
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pelvis Presidently
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Hand Old Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The West Wang
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1600 Peensylvania Avenue
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Trump Organ(ization)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Meat The Press
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pole Numbers
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald's Stump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Weiner Take All Primary
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Presidential Erections 2016
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It Is YUGE
