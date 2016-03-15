BuzzFeed News

What Should We Name This Super Tuesday?

What Should We Name This Super Tuesday?

There are Tuesdays. There are Super Tuesdays. And then there are the Super-est of Tuesdays.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 15, 2016, at 10:47 a.m. ET

Another Super Tuesday is upon us, folks.

Gerald Herbert / AP

We need your help to pick a name that best describes this Super Tuesday sequel.

  1. What should we name this Super Tuesday?

