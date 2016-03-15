What Should We Name This Super Tuesday?
There are Tuesdays. There are Super Tuesdays. And then there are the Super-est of Tuesdays.
Another Super Tuesday is upon us, folks.
We need your help to pick a name that best describes this Super Tuesday sequel.
-
What should we name this Super Tuesday?Super Tuesday: First BloodSuper Tuesday: Adrian's RevengeSuper Tuesday With a VengeanceSuper Tuesday: Tokyo DriftSuper Tuesday 33 1/3: The Final InsultSuper Tuesday: Judgement Day2 Super 2 TuesdaySuper Tuesday: This Time It’s PersonalSuper Tuesday: The StreetsSuper Tuesday: Golden ReceiverSuper 2sdaySuper Tuesday: Civil WarSuper Tuesday: The Florida AwakensI Still Know What You Did Last Super TuesdaySuper Tuesday: Red, White, and BlondeSuper Tuesday And The Chamber Of Secret BallotsSuper Tuesday: Money Never SleepsSuper Tuesday: First Ballot Part IISuper TwosdaySuper Tuesday: Florida DriftSuper Tuesday: Pig In The CitySuper Tuesday XXLSuper Tuesday: Meet The FockersSuper Tuesday: Fury RoadSuper Tuesday: The Spy Who Schlonged MeSuper Tuesday: The SqueakquelSuper Tuesday 3: Tuesday HarderStupor TuesdayTues CluesWin, Tues, Or DrawSuper Tuesday: Make It StopI Read The Tues Today, Oh BoyTues’d And BatteredRetues Of The JediYou Win Some, You Tues SomeSuper Tuesday: Beyond ThunderdomeCurb Your EnTuesiasmSuper Tuesday In Breaking Training
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What should we name this Super Tuesday?
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: First Blood
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Adrian's Revenge
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday With a Vengeance
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Tokyo Drift
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday 33 1/3: The Final Insult
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Judgement Day
-
vote votes2 Super 2 Tuesday
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: This Time It’s Personal
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: The Streets
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Golden Receiver
-
vote votesSuper 2sday
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Civil War
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: The Florida Awakens
-
vote votesI Still Know What You Did Last Super Tuesday
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Red, White, and Blonde
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday And The Chamber Of Secret Ballots
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Money Never Sleeps
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: First Ballot Part II
-
vote votesSuper Twosday
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Florida Drift
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Pig In The City
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday XXL
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Meet The Fockers
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Fury Road
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: The Spy Who Schlonged Me
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: The Squeakquel
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday 3: Tuesday Harder
-
vote votesStupor Tuesday
-
vote votesTues Clues
-
vote votesWin, Tues, Or Draw
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Make It Stop
-
vote votesI Read The Tues Today, Oh Boy
-
vote votesTues’d And Battered
-
vote votesRetues Of The Jedi
-
vote votesYou Win Some, You Tues Some
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday: Beyond Thunderdome
-
vote votesCurb Your EnTuesiasm
-
vote votesSuper Tuesday In Breaking Training
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.