People Are Really Touched By The Moment This Blind Teen Was Able To Read A Menu For The First Time

Annalicia Herrera had never been offered her own menu — until she visited Red Robin.

This is Alyssa Herrera, a 16-year-old who studies in Grove City, Ohio.

And this is her 17-year-old sister, Annalicia Herrera, who studies at the Ohio State School for the Blind.

"She just orders chicken and fries," Alyssa said.

Alyssa told BuzzFeed News that when they're out at restaurants, usually she or one of her family members reads the menu out to Annalicia, who is blind.

On Monday night, the two sisters went for dinner at Red Robin in Grove City, along with their brother and grandma.

But this time, the hostess at Red Robin offered Annalicia a menu in Braille.

"We were all surprised because nobody has asked us this before," Alyssa said. "I was excited that she was able to read her menu and order her own food."

And while Annalicia was surprised too, she told BuzzFeed News, "My first thought was, 'Let me see what they have!'"

Annalicia, who is about to turn 18 in April, said that she normally doesn't have to think about "the variety of food that's out there."

"I was like, 'What should I order now?'" she said.