This Presidential Candidate Does Not Know What Aleppo Is

Barnicle explained that Aleppo was in Syria and was the "epicenter of the refugee crisis."

"OK, got it, got it," Johnson replied.

Apart from that, Aleppo is also a crucial and strategic battleground for all the powers tied up in the Syrian conflict.

On Tuesday, an alleged chlorine gas attack injured more than 100 people in Aleppo, including children, activists told CNN. And on Wednesday, at least seven people were killed and 40 injured in airstrikes in Aleppo.

A heartbreaking picture of a 3-year-old boy injured in an Aleppo airstrike was shared around the world in August, becoming a global reminder of the Syrian tragedy.