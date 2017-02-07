President Trump Casually Offered To "Destroy" A Texas Senator's Career
"Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career," Trump told a Texas sheriff who complained about a state senator.
President Trump on Tuesday casually offered to "destroy" the career of a state senator who a Texas sheriff said he had problems with.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.