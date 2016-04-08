BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

We Blew Up A Watermelon And Everyone Lost Their Freaking Minds

news

We Blew Up A Watermelon And Everyone Lost Their Freaking Minds

"the watermelon...is us."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 8, 2016, at 4:48 p.m. ET

At one point on an ordinary Friday, more than 800,000 people were watching two BuzzFeed employees trying to make a watermelon explode with rubber bands.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

In fact, according to Facebook, more people tuned in to watch it live than any other live video. At the peak of its 45-minute runtime, 807,000 viewers were watching at the same time. (BuzzFeed is among a group of Facebook Live paid media partners.)

Some people questioned their life choices.

Help why am I in a bar watching buzzfeed trying to explode a watermelon
Owen Williams ⚡️ @ow

Help why am I in a bar watching buzzfeed trying to explode a watermelon

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Adults forgot to adult.

Many experienced watermelon-induced anxiety.

Tbh this watermelon video is giving me more anxiety than going to parties
Carly Ledbetter @ledbettercarly

Tbh this watermelon video is giving me more anxiety than going to parties

Reply Retweet Favorite
Testing my anxiety threshold watching @BuzzFeed try and pop a watermelon with hundreds of rubber bands via live video. #IMNOTOKAY
Teresa Cumming @calculuv

Testing my anxiety threshold watching @BuzzFeed try and pop a watermelon with hundreds of rubber bands via live video. #IMNOTOKAY

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It took 686 rubber bands, blood, sweat, and tears to finally get the watermelon to burst.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

It was a beautiful moment.

🍉💥
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

🍉💥

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the internet was obsessed.

that was the best watermelon related content since that rugrats episode about the seeds
Alex Fitzpatrick @AlexJamesFitz

that was the best watermelon related content since that rugrats episode about the seeds

Reply Retweet Favorite
the watermelon … is us
Erik Malinowski @erikmal

the watermelon … is us

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulitzers announced April 18. #watermelon
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

Pulitzers announced April 18. #watermelon

Reply Retweet Favorite

#watermelon began trending in the country.

when you are forced to Twitter-search "watermelon"
emily nussbaum @emilynussbaum

when you are forced to Twitter-search "watermelon"

Reply Retweet Favorite

People offered hot takes on #watermelon.

New post on @Medium: Why 2016 is the Watermelon Election
Prof. Jeff Jarvis @ProfJeffJarvis

New post on @Medium: Why 2016 is the Watermelon Election

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Are we a stronger America because of @BuzzFeed's #watermelon blow-up? Think pieces to come.
Liz Steelman @lizsteelman

Are we a stronger America because of @BuzzFeed's #watermelon blow-up? Think pieces to come.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Now that Buzzfeed has set the bar I'm really looking forward to the Washington Post setting a live alligator loose in the newsroom
Christopher Mims @mims

Now that Buzzfeed has set the bar I'm really looking forward to the Washington Post setting a live alligator loose in the newsroom

Reply Retweet Favorite

Where were you when BuzzFeed exploded a watermelon?

The year is 2030 and my son asks "Daddy where were you when @BuzzFeed exploded a watermelon with rubber bands as 700,000 people watched on?"
Bobby Blanchard @bobbycblanchard

The year is 2030 and my son asks "Daddy where were you when @BuzzFeed exploded a watermelon with rubber bands as 700,000 people watched on?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Memes were made.

BuzzFeed: #watermelon
Vincent Pervis @PerfectPervis

BuzzFeed: #watermelon

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

History was created.

The 2 llamas, Old Spice Guy, and that old Mad Men cartoon avatar generator nod approvingly. "Welcome, watermelon. You're home."
Anil Dash @anildash

The 2 llamas, Old Spice Guy, and that old Mad Men cartoon avatar generator nod approvingly. "Welcome, watermelon. You're home."

Reply Retweet Favorite

800,000 people watched this momentous occasion. 315,000 commented on the Facebook live video.

800,000 people just watched a watermelon explosion. I'm not going to lie - I was one of them. #WATERMELONEXPLOSION 😂
Rose Montag @rosemontag_

800,000 people just watched a watermelon explosion. I'm not going to lie - I was one of them. #WATERMELONEXPLOSION 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Except this guy.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT