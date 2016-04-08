We Blew Up A Watermelon And Everyone Lost Their Freaking Minds

At one point on an ordinary Friday, more than 800,000 people were watching two BuzzFeed employees trying to make a watermelon explode with rubber bands.

In fact, according to Facebook, more people tuned in to watch it live than any other live video. At the peak of its 45-minute runtime, 807,000 viewers were watching at the same time. (BuzzFeed is among a group of Facebook Live paid media partners.)