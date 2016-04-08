We Blew Up A Watermelon And Everyone Lost Their Freaking Minds
"the watermelon...is us."
At one point on an ordinary Friday, more than 800,000 people were watching two BuzzFeed employees trying to make a watermelon explode with rubber bands.
In fact, according to Facebook, more people tuned in to watch it live than any other live video. At the peak of its 45-minute runtime, 807,000 viewers were watching at the same time. (BuzzFeed is among a group of Facebook Live paid media partners.)
Some people questioned their life choices.
ADVERTISEMENT
Adults forgot to adult.
Many experienced watermelon-induced anxiety.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was a beautiful moment.
And the internet was obsessed.
ADVERTISEMENT
#watermelon began trending in the country.
People offered hot takes on #watermelon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Where were you when BuzzFeed exploded a watermelon?
Memes were made.
ADVERTISEMENT
History was created.
800,000 people watched this momentous occasion. 315,000 commented on the Facebook live video.
Except this guy.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.