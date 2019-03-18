 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Suspected Gunman Who Killed Three People On A Netherlands Tram Has Been Arrested

Trending

A Suspected Gunman Who Killed Three People On A Netherlands Tram Has Been Arrested

Police had identified a 37-year-old man from Turkey as the suspect in the tram shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 18, 2019, at 2:09 p.m. ET

Peter Dejong / AP

Authorities in the Netherlands have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that killed three people and injured five others in a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday morning.

Utrecht police identified the suspect in the shooting as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old man who was born in Turkey. The shooting prompted a manhunt in the city and authorities said they were considering all motives, including terrorism.

During a press conference on Monday, Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said they were still searching for the suspect.

However, at the end of the press conference, authorities were informed that the "main suspect" involved in the shooting had been detained. Police confirmed that that the suspect was Tanis.

Utrecht police identified the suspect as Gökmen Tanis.
Police Utrecht via AP

Utrecht police identified the suspect as Gökmen Tanis.

The motive for the shooting was not known, the mayor said during the press conference.

“Today is a black day for our city, for Utrecht," he said. "Unsuspecting and innocent people in the tram on their way to work or school were attacked."

Following the shooting, authorities had raised the threat level to maximum of 5 in the city as they had not ruled out terrorism as a motive, according to the country's head of counterterrorism, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg.

After the suspect was detained, the threat level was brought down to 4, Aalbersberg announced on Twitter.

The NCTV has reduced the threat level for the province of #utrecht to level 4. Motive is the arrest of the main suspect of the shooting. This brings the threat level for the Netherlands as a whole back to 4.
PJ Aalbersberg NCTV @PJAalbersberg

The NCTV has reduced the threat level for the province of #utrecht to level 4. Motive is the arrest of the main suspect of the shooting. This brings the threat level for the Netherlands as a whole back to 4.

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT