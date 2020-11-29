The UK Government Wants Netflix To Warn Viewers That "The Crown" Is Fictional

The UK's culture secretary Oliver Dowden is asking Netflix to warn viewers that The Crown is fictional so that younger audiences may not mistake the events portrayed in the historical drama on the Royal Family as fact.

'It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,' Dowden told The Mail on Saturday. "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact," he said.



Dowden said he was going to write a letter to Netflix to request them to put a "health warning" at the beginning of every episode to make it clear that the show was a work of fiction, the Daily Mail reported.

Dowden's move comes amid a wave of criticism from British news media and Royal Family chroniclers that some of the show's scenes and major plot lines have been invented and are inaccurate and damaging to the Royal Family.

The most controversial among these is The Crown's portrayal of Prince Charles' and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage and the suggestion that Charles' affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles continued throughout his marriage to Diana.