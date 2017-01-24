BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Set A Trump Supporter's Hair On Fire During The Inauguration

news

Someone Set A Trump Supporter's Hair On Fire During The Inauguration

Police are investigating the incident, which was caught on video.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 24, 2017, at 5:24 p.m. ET

Police in DC are investigating an incident caught on video that appears to show a Trump supporter's hair being set on fire during a confrontation between anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters on Inauguration Day.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"This incident is currently under investigation," a police spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

The video — which was widely shared by conservative and right-wing bloggers — has had more than 950,000 views on YouTube since it was posted on Jan. 20.

According to a police report provided to BuzzFeed News, the victim alleged that her hair was set on fire during a protest near the National Archives Building located north of the National Mall. She did not sustain any injuries, the report said.

The report was filed by Becky O'Neil, a woman from Arlington, Virginia.

When reached by phone on Tuesday, O'Neil told BuzzFeed News that the alleged victim was her 17-year-old daughter, who she asked not be named for this story.

"She's fine," O'Neil said.

O'Neil said the incident happened near the National Mall while her daughter was on the way to the inauguration parade on Saturday.

When asked if she believed that an anti-Trump protester set her daughter's hair on fire, O'Neil said, "That's what it appears to be in the video."

O'Neil said that she wasn't present when the alleged incident took place, adding, "All I know is what I saw on social media."

She said she and her daughter were waiting to speak to the police before providing any more details.

In the video, the girl — wearing a blue Trump hat and a Trump T-shirt — is seen posing for a photo in front of anti-Trump protesters.

The video appears to show a peaceful confrontation between anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters. The protesters chant &quot;This is what democracy looks like,&quot; &quot;Love trumps hate,&quot; and &quot;No justice, no peace&quot; while another group wearing Trump apparel stands facing them.
youtube.com

The video appears to show a peaceful confrontation between anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters.

The protesters chant "This is what democracy looks like," "Love trumps hate," and "No justice, no peace" while another group wearing Trump apparel stands facing them.

A zoom-in shot appears to show someone's hand holding a lighter and reaching towards O'Neil's daughter as she poses for the photo.

youtube.com
youtube.com

As the teen steps away, her hair appears to be on fire for a few moments until another Trump supporter steps in to put it out.

&quot;Did you really just light my friend on fire?&quot; a woman asks the protesters, who continue to chant, &quot;This is what democracy looks like.&quot;
youtube.com

"Did you really just light my friend on fire?" a woman asks the protesters, who continue to chant, "This is what democracy looks like."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT