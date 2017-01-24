Someone Set A Trump Supporter's Hair On Fire During The Inauguration
Police are investigating the incident, which was caught on video.
Police in DC are investigating an incident caught on video that appears to show a Trump supporter's hair being set on fire during a confrontation between anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters on Inauguration Day.
In the video, the girl — wearing a blue Trump hat and a Trump T-shirt — is seen posing for a photo in front of anti-Trump protesters.
A zoom-in shot appears to show someone's hand holding a lighter and reaching towards O'Neil's daughter as she poses for the photo.
As the teen steps away, her hair appears to be on fire for a few moments until another Trump supporter steps in to put it out.
