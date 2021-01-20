Donald Trump Has Officially Left The White House For The Last Time

A bitter and disgraced Trump exited the White House for the last time as the 45th president of the US.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2021.

Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president. Trump and first lady Melania Trump departed the White House on Wednesday morning, exactly a week after he became the first American president to be impeached twice, charged with inciting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol. The Trumps will fly on Air Force One to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and are set to arrive there before Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Trump, who has for months refused to accept the reality of his loss and has not congratulated Biden on his victory, will be the first president in 150 years to skip his successor's inauguration. Breaking with tradition, he and Melania Trump will not be at the White House to welcome Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden.

Trump, who also did not give a primetime live farewell address like his predecessors, flew to a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before departing for Florida.

As he was leaving the White House, Trump made a few brief remarks to reporters, saying it was "an honor of a lifetime" and that he wanted to say thank you. He then took one last circle around Washington, DC, on Marine Force One.

Trump was greeted by a 21-gun salute at the military base where a few hundred of his supporters, including his family members, had gathered to send him off. He then gave a short speech touting his achievements with veterans and the vaccine, and blaming the "China virus" for affecting his administration's job numbers. "We were not a regular administration," he said.

Melania Trump, who has also not contacted or congratulated Jill Biden and was reported to have been "checked out" in the final days of her husband's presidency, said, "Being your first lady was my greatest honor."

Alex Edelman / Getty Images Trump and Melania Trump address guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20.