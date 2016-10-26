Donald Trump Slammed Hillary Clinton For Going To An Adele Concert

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, Trump was asked to respond to critics who slammed him for spending time promoting his new venture rather than campaigning.

"I built one of the great hotels of the world," Trump said. "What am I supposed to do, not show up?" He added, "I can't take one hour off to cut a ribbon at one of the great hotels of the world? I mean, I think I'm entitled to it.”

Trump complained that no one was complaining about Clinton taking time off to watch Adele in concert.

“I think it's so unfair because, you know, Hillary Clinton goes to see an Adele concert last night, and everybody says, ‘Oh, wasn't that nice. Isn't that wonderful?’” he told Stephanopoulos.

"Nobody complains when she goes to an Adele concert all night long, while I’m making two speeches at rallies with, you know, massive crowds," Trump said.