Donald Trump Slammed Hillary Clinton For Going To An Adele Concert

Donald Trump Slammed Hillary Clinton For Going To An Adele Concert

Trolling in the deep.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 3:33 p.m. ET

Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Hillary Clinton for going to an Adele concert "all night long" while he was stuck giving two speeches at rallies on Tuesday night.

Trump on criticism for opening hotel amid election: "Nobody complains when [Clinton] goes to an Adele concert."… https://t.co/wDU9O7zxDe
ABC News @ABC

Trump on criticism for opening hotel amid election: “Nobody complains when [Clinton] goes to an Adele concert."… https://t.co/wDU9O7zxDe

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, Trump was asked to respond to critics who slammed him for spending time promoting his new venture rather than campaigning.

"I built one of the great hotels of the world," Trump said. "What am I supposed to do, not show up?" He added, "I can't take one hour off to cut a ribbon at one of the great hotels of the world? I mean, I think I'm entitled to it.”

Trump complained that no one was complaining about Clinton taking time off to watch Adele in concert.

“I think it's so unfair because, you know, Hillary Clinton goes to see an Adele concert last night, and everybody says, ‘Oh, wasn't that nice. Isn't that wonderful?’” he told Stephanopoulos.

"Nobody complains when she goes to an Adele concert all night long, while I’m making two speeches at rallies with, you know, massive crowds," Trump said.

Trump may also have been annoyed that Adele endorsed his opponent at her concert in Florida on Tuesday night. "Don't vote for him," Adele told her fans, according to a Clinton aide. "I can't vote, but I am 100% for Hillary Clinton. I love her, she's amazing."

Adele with Hillary Clinton in attendance at Miami concert: "Don't vote for him!" @AAarena #Adele (via Aaron Resnick)
Adam Kuperstein @AdamNBC6

Adele with Hillary Clinton in attendance at Miami concert: "Don't vote for him!" @AAarena #Adele (via Aaron Resnick)

"I am English, but what happens in America affects me, too," Adele reportedly told the crowd.

It is unclear if the singer knew that Clinton — who turned 69 on Wednesday — was actually in the crowd at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Clinton walks to her motorcade after attending Adele&#x27;s concert.
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Clinton walks to her motorcade after attending Adele's concert.

As it happens, Trump himself attended Adele's concert in New York City in November 2015. 👀

When Trump likes Adele 😐 #waitingforadele
Daniela Franco @danielafrancopi

When Trump likes Adele 😐 #waitingforadele

He was even booed by waiting fans after he reportedly cut the line at her concert.

Donald Trump just pulled up to the Adele concert and everybody booed
Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

Donald Trump just pulled up to the Adele concert and everybody booed

