Three Counter-Protesters Stabbed At KKK Rally In California

Violence erupted when Klansmen clashed with counter-protesters at a KKK rally in Anaheim on Saturday. WARNING: Graphic images.

#KKK rally #Anaheim quickly turns #violent as counterprotesters beat and kick klansmen. At least two people stabbed.

Three people were stabbed and 13 taken into custody when violence erupted at a Ku Klux Klan rally in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, police said.

The Anaheim Police Department on Friday said it was aware of a KKK "walking protest" where members typically pass out literature and hold signs with messages, "which while controversial, are protected by the First Amendment."

A counter-protest was held at the KKK rally in Pearson Park on Saturday.

The rally turned violent when men with Confederate flag patches arrived at the park and clashes broke out between the two sides.

Victim who claims he was stabbed

While some protesters were reportedly seen kicking a Klansman, a counter protester said he had been stabbed by a Klansman.

Confronting racism & bearing witness at the KKK rally in Anaheim, CA. @latimes

Three counter-protesters were stabbed and two KKK members were stomped on, a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

A Klansman who was arrested as a suspect in the stabbing told police he "stabbed him in self-defense," the LA Times reported.

A total of 13 people were held in custody; six KKK members and seven counter-protesters, police said.