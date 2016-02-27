Three Counter-Protesters Stabbed At KKK Rally In California

BuzzFeed News

Violence erupted when Klansmen clashed with counter-protesters at a KKK rally in Anaheim on Saturday. WARNING: Graphic images.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on February 27, 2016, at 6:06 p.m. ET

Three people were stabbed and 13 taken into custody when violence erupted at a Ku Klux Klan rally in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, police said.

#KKK rally #Anaheim quickly turns #violent as counterprotesters beat and kick klansmen. At least two people stabbed.
luis sinco @luissinco

#KKK rally #Anaheim quickly turns #violent as counterprotesters beat and kick klansmen. At least two people stabbed.

The Anaheim Police Department on Friday said it was aware of a KKK "walking protest" where members typically pass out literature and hold signs with messages, "which while controversial, are protected by the First Amendment."

A counter-protest was held at the KKK rally in Pearson Park on Saturday.

Counter Protesters: Roughly 50 KKK: 0
James Queally @JamesQueallyLAT

Counter Protesters: Roughly 50 KKK: 0

The rally turned violent when men with Confederate flag patches arrived at the park and clashes broke out between the two sides.

Fighting racism &amp; bearing witness--KKK rally in Anaheim, CA. @latimes
Melodye Shore @MelodyeShore

Fighting racism &amp; bearing witness--KKK rally in Anaheim, CA. @latimes

While some protesters were reportedly seen kicking a Klansman, a counter protester said he had been stabbed by a Klansman.

Victim who claims he was stabbed
James Queally @JamesQueallyLAT

Victim who claims he was stabbed

Three counter-protesters were stabbed and two KKK members were stomped on, a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

Confronting racism &amp; bearing witness at the KKK rally in Anaheim, CA. @latimes
Melodye Shore @MelodyeShore

Confronting racism &amp; bearing witness at the KKK rally in Anaheim, CA. @latimes

A Klansman who was arrested as a suspect in the stabbing told police he "stabbed him in self-defense," the LA Times reported.

A total of 13 people were held in custody; six KKK members and seven counter-protesters, police said.

Two of the Klansmen
James Queally @JamesQueallyLAT

Two of the Klansmen

Klan van gets SMASHED! #KKK #Anaheim
Gabriel San Román @gsanroman2

Klan van gets SMASHED! #KKK #Anaheim

The decorative end of an American flagpole was used in one of the stabbings, according to police.

All three of the victims were in stable condition, police said.

