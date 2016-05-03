This Transgender Activist Recorded Her Attack By A Woman On A Train

Pearl Love, a transgender activist, recorded a woman telling her to "suck my dick" before assaulting her on a subway train in New York.

This is Pearl Love, a trans woman who is working as an intern at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York.

In a Facebook post Monday, Love said she recorded a woman in a crowded New York subway train shouting transphobic and racial slurs at her. The woman then swung at her — it's unclear if she hit her — while other passengers looked on. The video has been viewed more than 40,000 times on Facebook.

Love told BuzzFeed News that such incidents "happen to me every day" — but this time she recorded the woman because "she was talking for too long."

"This time is very different," Love said. "She's talking too long, for five minutes. When she starts talking shit, I pretend I didn't hear it but she kept getting louder and louder so I picked up my phone and started recording her."

In response to being recorded, the woman tells Love, who is Asian, "What you going to do? Send it to China? What the fuck they gonna do?"

She also calls Love, "garbage," "transvestite," and "homo."

"You sitting over here, recording me while you doin what...suckin' my dick?" the woman tells Love. "You ain't nobody. You a fuckin' homo, gay motherfucker in some fuckin' women's products and whatnot."

She goes on, "What you gonna do in the long run? Do you do this on weekends or is this a everyday event for you? Like you sit up and get on the train everyday like, 'What do people think about me and one day, you cut all your shit off, put your extensions back in, go to work...like who are you really under all that makeup? Where'd you come from? Are you the emperor of China? How are we supposed to act with you? What should we do about you? 'Cause this shit right here ain't appropriate for my child, I'm sorry. I don't give a fuck. I'll fight you right now. I don't even feel comfortable with you right now."

The woman then gets up and swings at Love twice, appearing to strike her, while saying, "Put the camera down, motherfucker."