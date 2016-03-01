How The "IDK Not Trump Tho" Campaign Sign Ended Up All Over The Internet

Dave Ross, an L.A.-based comedian, came up with the idea as a joke because "it would be so insane" if Trump became president.

Since January, photos of "IDK Not Trump Tho 2016" campaign signs have been popping up all over and shared on the internet.

I saw this somewhere and thought it was funny. #IDK #not #Trump #tho

I never ever ever put up campaign signs but I feel very strongly this year so I had one made!

The original photo, which has more than 8,000 retweets and 10,000 likes, was posted by Dave Ross, an L.A.-based comedian who is behind the "IDK Not Trump Tho" phenomenon.

Ross, 33, told BuzzFeed News that he came up with the idea in December, but it "blew up like crazy" after he placed the campaign sign in front of his house in January.

After Ross posted the photo of his sign on Twitter, he said he got 4,000 retweets in the span of two and half hours, and that's when he decided he could sell it.

"I just thought it was funny and I do a lot of dumb stuff like this," Ross said. "I like merch; the physical creations of jokes."

He said he sold over 500 T-shirts, priced at $23 each, and a total of 500 campaign signs and bumper stickers, which cost $30 and $5 respectively.

"It paid my rent for four to five months, which is crazy and great," he said.

Ross said that the phrase is what he really thinks, but is not his only political inclination. He said he's on the fence about voting for Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton.

"Bernie says so many things I love and believe in, and he says everything I think," Ross said. "But I'm so concerned with the idea of Trump being president that I might vote for Hillary — who is also fierce and wonderful — because I think she would beat Trump."

After the sign went viral, some people tried to start political arguments with him, according to Ross. "I was like no, this is a joke," he said. "It would be so insane if Trump became president. It would be nuts. But the thing I like about the joke is that we can all come together behind this."