BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Pair Of Muslim And Jewish BFFs Dressed As "Juslim" Superheroes For Halloween

news

A Pair Of Muslim And Jewish BFFs Dressed As "Juslim" Superheroes For Halloween

We need this story this year.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 30, 2016, at 5:22 p.m. ET

These two 13-year-olds are Casey Pearlman and Yasmin Idris, who are best friends and classmates in Laguna Niguel, California.

Catherine Pearlman

The two girls, one Muslim and one Jewish, decided to dress up as a superhero team for Halloween. They called themselves "The Juslims."

My daughter is Jewish. Her best pal is Muslim. For Halloween they created a superhero team: The Juslims. I've rarel… https://t.co/yAuOoJY51J
jeffpearlman @jeffpearlman

My daughter is Jewish. Her best pal is Muslim. For Halloween they created a superhero team: The Juslims. I've rarel… https://t.co/yAuOoJY51J

Reply Retweet Favorite

Casey's dad, Jeff Pearlman, tweeted a photo of the superhero duo on Saturday, saying, "My daughter is Jewish. Her best pal is Muslim. For Halloween they created a superhero team: The Juslims. I've rarely been more proud. Truly."

The tweet has since gone viral, with tens of thousands of people sharing it.

Pearlman, a best-selling author with 50,000 followers, told BuzzFeed News that he's never had a tweet go this viral.

"There's just so much hostility in the air and in this election season," Pearlman said. "This was just a refreshing, innocent reminder that we don't have to be this way. We do not have to let this divisiveness take over right now."

On Twitter, people could not stop raving about the new superhero duo in town.

Twitter: @Lexialex

"The Juslims win Halloween. It's over ya'll."

Twitter: @mttmdave
ADVERTISEMENT

People hailed Casey and Yasmin as the role models the world needs right now.

Twitter: @BrookeJ79
Twitter: @PattyMC22

"This is how you actually make America great again."

Twitter: @_tatvamasi

"The 2016 tweet you need."

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

The girls designed their own glittery superhero logo — JM — which stands for Jewish-Muslim. And since their school does not allow religious or offensive costumes, their t-shirts also had a disclaimer: "Don't worry, it's not religious, it's not offensive."

Casey and Yasmin told BuzzFeed News that the word &quot;Juslims&quot; was coined by Casey&#x27;s dad during a car ride last year while the three of them were discussing things both religions had in common. &quot;We were making up fun names that combined both of our religions together and he decided to call it &#x27;Juslims,&#x27;&quot; Casey said. &quot;And we kind of stuck to it for a long time,&quot; Yasmin said. The two decided it would be a &quot;funny thing&quot; to be the Juslims for Halloween this year, Yasmin said.
Catherine Pearlman

Casey and Yasmin told BuzzFeed News that the word "Juslims" was coined by Casey's dad during a car ride last year while the three of them were discussing things both religions had in common.

"We were making up fun names that combined both of our religions together and he decided to call it 'Juslims,'" Casey said. "And we kind of stuck to it for a long time," Yasmin said.

The two decided it would be a "funny thing" to be the Juslims for Halloween this year, Yasmin said.

"When we realized that we were standing up to what [Donald Trump] believes in, that kinda made me really happy," Casey said, referring to Trump's rhetoric against Muslims, women, and immigrants.

&quot;Me and Yasmin both disagree with almost everything that [Trump&#x27;s] deciding to do,&quot; Casey said. &quot;That didn&#x27;t at first influence our costume idea. But when we realized it was standing up to what he believes in, that kind of made me really happy.&quot; Both Casey and Yasmin said they received very few reactions from people at school who thought the costumes were &quot;racist&quot; or &quot;offensive to religions.&quot; &quot;We explained to them that it wasn&#x27;t, but we can&#x27;t change somebody&#x27;s mind,&quot; Yasmin said.
Catherine Pearlman

"Me and Yasmin both disagree with almost everything that [Trump's] deciding to do," Casey said. "That didn't at first influence our costume idea. But when we realized it was standing up to what he believes in, that kind of made me really happy."

Both Casey and Yasmin said they received very few reactions from people at school who thought the costumes were "racist" or "offensive to religions."

"We explained to them that it wasn't, but we can't change somebody's mind," Yasmin said.

"I'm Muslim and she's Jewish; I'm black and she's white. I think it's really empowering for people to see us as role models in saying let's stop the war and to show equality between all people," Yasmin said.

After the massive and largely positive response to Pearlman&#x27;s tweet, the girls said they were excited and happy to have spread a valuable message. &quot;I think a lot of people find it really interesting that kids are standing up against a lot of what&#x27;s happening in the media and the world right now,&quot; Casey said. &quot;People were impressed that kids realize that and want to change something. &quot;There are wars happening between these two religions and races and this is kind of like integration,&quot; Yasmin said. The Juslims&#x27; superpowers? &quot;To watch each other&#x27;s back,&quot; Yasmin said. &quot;We&#x27;re a super team, like friends forever.&quot;
Catherine Pearlman

After the massive and largely positive response to Pearlman's tweet, the girls said they were excited and happy to have spread a valuable message.

"I think a lot of people find it really interesting that kids are standing up against a lot of what's happening in the media and the world right now," Casey said. "People were impressed that kids realize that and want to change something.

"There are wars happening between these two religions and races and this is kind of like integration," Yasmin said.

The Juslims' superpowers? "To watch each other's back," Yasmin said. "We're a super team, like friends forever."

This Girl’s Simple Halloween Pumpkins Are The Scariest We’ve Ever Seen

buzzfeed.com

This Mom’s Frozen Head Halloween Costume Is Too Damn Creepy

buzzfeed.com

This Kid’s Costume Of Donald Trump’s Hair Just Changed The Halloween Game

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT