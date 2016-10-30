A Pair Of Muslim And Jewish BFFs Dressed As "Juslim" Superheroes For Halloween
We need this story this year.
These two 13-year-olds are Casey Pearlman and Yasmin Idris, who are best friends and classmates in Laguna Niguel, California.
The two girls, one Muslim and one Jewish, decided to dress up as a superhero team for Halloween. They called themselves "The Juslims."
On Twitter, people could not stop raving about the new superhero duo in town.
"The Juslims win Halloween. It's over ya'll."
People hailed Casey and Yasmin as the role models the world needs right now.
"This is how you actually make America great again."
"The 2016 tweet you need."
The girls designed their own glittery superhero logo — JM — which stands for Jewish-Muslim. And since their school does not allow religious or offensive costumes, their t-shirts also had a disclaimer: "Don't worry, it's not religious, it's not offensive."
"When we realized that we were standing up to what [Donald Trump] believes in, that kinda made me really happy," Casey said, referring to Trump's rhetoric against Muslims, women, and immigrants.
"I'm Muslim and she's Jewish; I'm black and she's white. I think it's really empowering for people to see us as role models in saying let's stop the war and to show equality between all people," Yasmin said.
