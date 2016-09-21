A Teacher Was Put On Leave For Stepping On The US Flag During A Class

Facebook

Lee Francis was teaching a junior-level American History class at Massey Hill Classical High School about Texas v. Johnson, in which the US Supreme Court upheld that the desecration of the Stars and Stripes was protected by the First Amendment, the Fayetteville Observer reported.

Both Francis and school officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident that took place on Monday.

Pete Horne, the assistant to the superintendent of Cumberland County Schools, told BuzzFeed News that the district began investigating Francis after receiving "an enormous amount of complaints" about his actions. Horne said the investigation would likely conclude on Wednesday.