A man was charged with attempted murder in the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies that was caught on surveillance video in Compton, California, more than two weeks ago.

Authorities on Wednesday announced the charges against Deonte Lee Murray, a 36-year-old Black man who had been arrested two weeks earlier in connection with a separate incident of armed carjacking.

Murray is a convicted felon with a criminal history and is affiliated with a number of gangs, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Kent Wegener said in a press conference.

Although authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting, they appeared to connect it to some of the rhetoric around law enforcement.

When asked whether authorities knew of a motive, Wegener said, "Other than the fact that [the suspect] hates policemen and wants them dead, not specifically."

Wegener did not provide details as to why law enforcement officials believe the suspect hates police officers. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later added, "It's a scary situation in the sense that people have such deep-seated hatred against law enforcement that they’re willing to just kill unprovoked."



LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said the two deputies were "victims of a violent crime for one reason: They were doing their job and they were wearing a badge."



The two deputies, identified as a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot multiple times as they sat in their patrol vehicle outside a Compton train station on Sept. 12.

A surveillance video of the shooting showed the lone gunman approach the passenger side of the patrol vehicle and fire multiple rounds through the open window. The suspect then fled the scene. The woman deputy managed to step out of the vehicle and dragged her partner to safety.