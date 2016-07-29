A Special Prosecutor Will Help Investigate The Philando Castile Shooting

Castile, 32, was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota. The aftermath was broadcast live on Facebook.

A special prosecutor was appointed Friday to assist in investigating the case of Philando Castile, a 32-year-old man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota on July 6. The bloody aftermath was live-streamed on Facebook by his girlfriend, Diamond "Lavish" Reynolds.

Castile's death — which almost immediately followed followed the fatal police shooting of another black man, Alton Sterling, in Louisiana — prompted President Obama say the "deeply troubling" episodes were "not isolated incidents" and were symptomatic of the racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

Castile was shot several times after two Saint Anthony police officers, identified as Jeronimo Yanez and Joseph Kauser, pulled over his car. Reynolds, who was also in the car with her 4-year-old daughter when he was shot, live-streamed her boyfriend bleeding out as she interacted with Yanez. The video sparked national outrage.



The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). In a press conference Friday, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said that he chose to appoint Don Lewis, a former federal prosecutor and a veteran attorney, as special prosecutor to "provide an independent perspective" and "to ensure public trust and confidence in the legal process."