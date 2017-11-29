BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Wondering How Ann Curry Is Reacting To Matt Lauer's Firing From NBC

news / viral

People Are Wondering How Ann Curry Is Reacting To Matt Lauer's Firing From NBC

"Somewhere, Ann Curry just made her orange juice a mimosa."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 29, 2017, at 3:37 p.m. ET

Posted on November 29, 2017, at 11:06 a.m. ET

Matt Lauer, who was fired from NBC News on Wednesday for alleged sexual misconduct, has had a contentious relationship with his former cohost Ann Curry. He was widely blamed for her humiliating ouster from the Today show in 2012.

Reports said Lauer felt the two lacked chemistry as cohosts, and Curry — an award-winning journalist who has reported from war zones and natural disasters — blamed the &quot;boys&#x27; club&quot; atmosphere at the show.
Evan Agostini / AP

Reports said Lauer felt the two lacked chemistry as cohosts, and Curry — an award-winning journalist who has reported from war zones and natural disasters — blamed the "boys' club" atmosphere at the show.

The pair's chilly relationship was painfully obvious in Lauer's stiff and awkward farewell to Curry after she broke down in tears while confirming her ouster from Today after 15 years on the show.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Following Curry's emotional departure from Today, Lauer ended up on Star Magazine's 20 Most Hated Celebrities in Hollywood list.

In 2015, Curry left NBC News for her own media startup. According to reports, she and Lauer never made up after their fallout, and the pair haven't spoken to each other since she was axed from Today.

Now that Lauer has been fired from NBC News after an employee reported an incident of "inappropriate sexual behavior," people were wondering how Curry was taking the news of his own humiliating ouster from the network.

Somewhere Ann Curry is cerebrating Matt Lauer getting fired from the TODAY show
Wasabi @wasabi

Somewhere Ann Curry is cerebrating Matt Lauer getting fired from the TODAY show

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some wondered if she was quietly celebrating Lauer's fall from grace.

Somewhere, Ann Curry just made her orange juice a mimosa https://t.co/YoNmo0tqfo
Ira Madison III @ira

Somewhere, Ann Curry just made her orange juice a mimosa https://t.co/YoNmo0tqfo

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
David Mack @davidmackau

Reply Retweet Favorite
Alex Bedder @itgetsbedder

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others pictured her flipping her hair and sipping some tea.

Somewhere, Ann Curry...
Jamie Stelter @JamieStelter

Somewhere, Ann Curry...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maybe Curry felt vindicated about Lauer's humiliating departure from NBC News.

Somewhere Ann Curry is feeling something called vindication right now.
Ray @RDin1114

Somewhere Ann Curry is feeling something called vindication right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Somewhere Ann Curry is sitting next to a Christmas tree, sipping a cup of coffee, and mouthing these three simple w… https://t.co/zwIUqUkwyI
Lisa Limon @LisaLimonTx

Somewhere Ann Curry is sitting next to a Christmas tree, sipping a cup of coffee, and mouthing these three simple w… https://t.co/zwIUqUkwyI

Reply Retweet Favorite

Perhaps she was enjoying a bowl of "Frosted Karma Flakes."

Somewhere Ann Curry is having a nice bowl of Frosted Karma Flakes.
Dirk Peterson @PacosFriend

Somewhere Ann Curry is having a nice bowl of Frosted Karma Flakes.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or a bottle of champagne for that "special occasion."

Somewhere Ann Curry is breaking out that bottle of champagne she had saved for a “special occasion”
Travis Gain❄️ @tgain83

Somewhere Ann Curry is breaking out that bottle of champagne she had saved for a “special occasion”

Reply Retweet Favorite

People reveled in imagining Curry's reactions to the news.

Somewhere Ann Curry just started a group text with "Biiiiiiiiiitch" #TodayShow #mattlauer
OJDidit @cookiemonsterm8

Somewhere Ann Curry just started a group text with "Biiiiiiiiiitch" #TodayShow #mattlauer

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
"Somewhere Ann Curry" is waking up like...
Angel Dean Collins @angelsvoz

"Somewhere Ann Curry" is waking up like...

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some took a more serious tone, pointing out that multiple women's careers have been affected by powerful men who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Somewhere Ann Curry is still not an anchor of a top-rated morning show and her career is still destroyed after what that creep did to her.
Jehmu @Jehmu

Somewhere Ann Curry is still not an anchor of a top-rated morning show and her career is still destroyed after what that creep did to her.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Somewhere Ann Curry and ALL the other women who left their jobs and/or the industry because of what "men" like Matt… https://t.co/u71j1bcmK9
Amy Siskind @Amy_Siskind

Somewhere Ann Curry and ALL the other women who left their jobs and/or the industry because of what "men" like Matt… https://t.co/u71j1bcmK9

Reply Retweet Favorite

In an interview later on Wednesday with People magazine, Curry declined to comment specifically on Lauer's termination, but said, "I’m still really processing it."

Curry said that she admired all women "who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record" about sexual misconduct generally.

"We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe," she said.

NBC News has said it will face the news of Lauer's firing in as "transparent a manner as we can."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lauer's agent for comment.

Matt Lauer Has Been Fired From NBC News After A Report Of Sexual Misconduct

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT