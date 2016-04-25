Trump: Kasich's Eating Habits Are "Disgusting" And The Cruz Alliance Is "Pathetic"

At a Rhode Island rally on Monday, Trump called the alliance between Ted Cruz and John Kasich a collusion that shows "how pathetic they are."

At a rally in Rhode Island, Trump slammed the Cruz–Kasich alliance — in which the two campaigns plan to cede key upcoming states to each other in an effort to stop Trump from winning enough delegates to get the nomination — that was announced Sunday night.

Trump called the alliance "a collusion" that showed how weak and "pathetic" the candidates are.

"If you collude in business or in the stock market they put you in jail," Trump said. "But in politics, which is a rigged system, you're allowed to collude. And actually I was happy because it shows how weak they are, how pathetic they are."

Trump said that it took two longtime politicians to try and beat him "and yet they're way behind me."

"When I heard [the announcement] I loved it," he said. "It shows they're just getting killed."

Trump went on to say he had a new catch phrase for Kasich — "One for 41," as he had won only one race in 41 states.

"I laugh, especially with Kasich as he's going nowhere," Trump said.