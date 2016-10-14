"She Would Not Be My First Choice," Trump Says About Woman Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

When Trump referenced the sexual assault accusations against him by a woman, he made a hand gesture to demonstrate groping as a person in the crowd cheered, "Lock her up!"

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, Donald Trump attempted to contradict a woman who has accused him of sexual assault by saying, "Yeah, I'm going to go after her?! Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you. That would not be my first choice."

Trump's comments — referring to Jessica Leeds, the woman who recently told the New York Times that Trump sexually assaulted her on an airplane in the 1980s — come after he was caught on a hot mic in 2005 saying he sexually assaults women by grabbing them "by the pussy" and after several women have come forward with allegations that he sexually assaulted them.

Trump further addressed the slew of sexual assault allegations against him, calling them "completely fabricated," "total fiction," and "100% made up."



Trump, who implied that he would rather spend time disputing the allegations than talking about job creation, said he had never met any of the women who have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.



He also appeared to address one of the two women who came forward Friday, Kristin Anderson, who told the Washington Post that Trump slid his hand up her skirt and touched her vagina through her underwear while he was sitting on a couch at a Manhattan nightclub in the 1990s.



Gesturing with his hand to replicate the woman's accusation, Trump said that the woman said, "Oh, in 1992 he went like this." He said that according to her, he was "sitting alone in some club." He defended himself saying that he never sat alone in clubs and always went with a group of friends.

At least one person in the crowd began chanting, "Lock her up!" — apparently in reference to the accuser, not Hillary Clinton.