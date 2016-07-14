BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Melania Trump And Peter Thiel Are Speaking At The GOP Convention

politics

Melania Trump And Peter Thiel Are Speaking At The GOP Convention

Notably absent from the list was Sarah Palin.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 15, 2016, at 7:27 a.m. ET

Posted on July 14, 2016, at 9:40 a.m. ET

Melania Trump is among the lineup of speakers at the Republic National Convention, according to the final list obtained by The New York Times.

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP
Michael Conroy / AP

The speakers included several other members of Donald Trump's family, including Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Some of the speakers have recently courted controversy included Peter Thiel, the billionaire Silicon Valley investor who reportedly funded Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker, and Pam Bondi, the Florida attorney general who was grilled by CNN's Anderson Cooper over her stance on the state's LGBT rights after the Orlando attack.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship — a mixed martial arts organization, and Natalie Gulbis, a golfer and Trump's friend who appeared on his reality show Celebrity Apprentice are also in the lineup.

Those notably absent included Sarah Palin, who endorsed Trump in January, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who considers Trump a friend and who the presidential nominee has publicly defended during the Deflategate controversy.

Initial reports said that football player Tim Tebow was among the list of scheduled speakers but he later posted a video on Facebook calling the whole thing a rumor.

"It's amazing how fast rumors fly and that's exactly what it is, a rumor," Tebow said.

Here's the partial list of speakers released by the GOP Thursday, which does not include Tebow.

Pastor Mark Burns

Phil Ruffin

Congressman Ryan Zinke

Pat Smith

Mark Geist

John Tiegen

Congressman Michael McCaul

Sheriff David Clarke

Congressman Sean Duffy

Darryl Glenn

Senator Tom Cotton

Karen Vaughn

Governor Mike Huckabee

Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Melania Trump

Senator Joni Ernst

Kathryn Gates-Skipper

Marcus Luttrell

Dana White

Governor Asa Hutchinson

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Michael Mukasey

Andy Wist

Senator Jeff Sessions

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Alex Smith

Speaker Paul Ryan

Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Kerry Woolard

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Dr. Ben Carson

Co-Chair Sharon Day

Natalie Gulbis

Kimberlin Brown

Antonio Sabato, Jr.

Peter Thiel

Eileen Collins

Senator Ted Cruz

Newt Gingrich

Michelle Van Etten

Lynne Patton

Eric Trump

Harold Hamm

Congressman Chris Collins

Brock Mealer

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn

Governor Mary Fallin

Darrell Scott

Lisa Shin

Governor Rick Scott

Chairman Reince Priebus

Tom Barrack

Ivanka Trump

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Jerry Falwell Jr.

Rabbi Haskel Lookstein

Chris Cox

Senator Mitch McConnell

Tiffany Trump

Governor Chris Christie

Donald J. Trump Jr.

Governor Scott Walker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT