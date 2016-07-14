Melania Trump And Peter Thiel Are Speaking At The GOP Convention

The speakers included several other members of Donald Trump's family, including Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Some of the speakers have recently courted controversy included Peter Thiel, the billionaire Silicon Valley investor who reportedly funded Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker, and Pam Bondi, the Florida attorney general who was grilled by CNN's Anderson Cooper over her stance on the state's LGBT rights after the Orlando attack.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship — a mixed martial arts organization, and Natalie Gulbis, a golfer and Trump's friend who appeared on his reality show Celebrity Apprentice are also in the lineup.

Those notably absent included Sarah Palin, who endorsed Trump in January, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who considers Trump a friend and who the presidential nominee has publicly defended during the Deflategate controversy.

Initial reports said that football player Tim Tebow was among the list of scheduled speakers but he later posted a video on Facebook calling the whole thing a rumor.

"It's amazing how fast rumors fly and that's exactly what it is, a rumor," Tebow said.