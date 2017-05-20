White Nationalist Richard Spencer's Gym Terminated His Membership After A Woman Called Him A Neo-Nazi

C. Christine Fair, an associate professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, wrote a Tumblr post describing her confrontation with Spencer at the Old Town Sport & Health gym in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Fair wrote that she approached Spencer at the gym and "loudly identified him as a neo-Nazi." She said she anticipated that the gym would kick her out for confronting Spencer.

"First, I want to note that this man is a supreme coward," Fair wrote. "When I approached this flaccid, sorry excuse of a man and asked ‘Are you Richard Spencer,' this pendulous poltroon said 'No. I am not.'"

Fair then wrote that she "exploited the full range of my first amendment entitlements by telling him that this country does not belong to white men."

She told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that she was surprised that the gym decided to terminate Spencer's membership. "I think the gym ultimately made a business decision," she said.

Spencer, who coined the term "alt-right," heads the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank. After Donald Trump's win, he addressed an alt-right conference where people in the crowd were seen making Nazi salutes as Spencer shouted "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail our victory!" He also called for “peaceful ethnic cleansing” of nonwhite Americans, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Last month, protests and fights broke out at Auburn University in Alabama after Spencer gave a speech there.

In her post, Fair wrote, "As a white woman, I find his membership at this gym to be unacceptable. I found his membership at this gym to be an unfair burden upon the women and people of color — and white male allies of the same."