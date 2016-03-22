BuzzFeed News

This Refugee Child Has An Incredibly Moving Message For The People Of Brussels

A boy shared a powerful message of solidarity with the victims of the Brussels attacks during a protest at a makeshift refugee camp on the Greek-Macedonian border.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 2:21 p.m. ET

This photo of a refugee boy in Greece holding a sign that says "Sorry for Brussels" was widely shared in the aftermath of the deadly attacks on Tuesday that killed at least 31 people.

A #refugee boy holds up placard reading "Sorry for Brussels" near #Idomeni REUTERS/@Grulovic #brusselsattack
Reuters Paris Pix @ReutersParisPix

A #refugee boy holds up placard reading "Sorry for Brussels" near #Idomeni REUTERS/@Grulovic #brusselsattack

The boy held the placard expressing sympathy for the victims of the attacks during a protest by refugees at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border.

Andrej Isakovic / AFP / Getty Images

The boy is among 10,500 refugees at the Idomeni camp that is facing dire conditions with lack of basic services and where children are suffering from scabies, influenza and dysentery, according to the British Red Cross.

Refugee boy in Idomeni camp holds a sign for Brussels. He shouldn't have to, yet he does it. Because humanity.
Alessandro Aimone @aimoneale

Refugee boy in Idomeni camp holds a sign for Brussels. He shouldn't have to, yet he does it. Because humanity.

At the protest, refugees called for the opening of the Greek-Macedonian border after it was closed following the EU leaders' agreement to start sending refugees back to Turkey.

Non-violent protest in #Idomeni, refugees demanding opened borders. Seen among the messages: "Sorry for #Brussels."
Caroline Bach @CarolineBach

Non-violent protest in #Idomeni, refugees demanding opened borders. Seen among the messages: "Sorry for #Brussels."

His sympathy for the victims of Brussels, in the face of refugees' hardships touched many people.

#Idomeni. NOT your fault. #Brussels
rui borges @homo_viator

#Idomeni. NOT your fault. #Brussels

This breaks my heart. Refugee child at the border of Greece and Macedonia. #Brussels #Belgium #Bruxelles
ariadne @ellieg_jessiej

This breaks my heart. Refugee child at the border of Greece and Macedonia. #Brussels #Belgium #Bruxelles

Idomeni refugee: "Sorry for Brussels" - Could EU Brussels say the same to them? Uf https://t.co/XopSjoqMiF
María Tejero Martín @Maria_Tejero

Idomeni refugee: "Sorry for Brussels" - Could EU Brussels say the same to them? Uf https://t.co/XopSjoqMiF

