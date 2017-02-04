People Are Mad That Trump Slammed The Judge Who Blocked His Travel Ban

Pence defended the comments in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on This Week, hours after the tweets were published.

Stephanopoulous asked Pence whether Trump's questioning of the federal judge undermined the separation of powers of the government.

“Is it right for the president to say ‘so-called’ judge’?" Stephanopoulous asked. "Doesn’t that undermine the separation of powers in the Constitution?”

"I don't think it does," Pence replied. "I think the American people are very accustomed to this president speaking his mind and speaking very straight with them."

The vice president also defended the travel ban, saying that it temporarily suspended immigration from seven countries "compromised by terrorism," and that the White House would be "using all legal means at our disposal to challenge the judge's order."