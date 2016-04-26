There Is An "Ongoing Search" For Prince's Will, Says Court-Appointed Trust

A district judge on Monday affirmed the appointment of a Minnesota-based financial corporation to oversee the settlement of Prince's multi-million dollar estate.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide confirmed Bremer Trust as special administrator for the estate after Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, filed a petition last week saying that the iconic musician had no known will. She had also sought the appointment of an executor of the estate to protect "substantial assets" in the absence of a personal appointee.

Eide said the court had not yet determined that there was no will, but said that one hadn't been found yet.

An attorney for Bremer Trust told the court that the bank "continues to search" for a will.

Monday's 11-minute hearing was attended by Tyka Nelson, along with Prince's five other half-siblings who were on board with the appointment of Bremer Trust and agreed to have "regular" communication. The judge said that all known heirs of Prince were in agreement, except his half-brother John Nelson who was not present at the hearing.

"I do not know of the existence of a will," Tyka Nelson, 55, said in court documents.

Prince died on April 21 at the age of 57 at Paisley Park in Minnesota, where he lived, recorded music, and hosted parties.

"Immediate action and decisions need to be made to continue the ongoing management and supervision" of the late musician's business interests, Tyka Nelson said in her petition. The identities and addresses of Prince's heirs also need to be determined, according to the petition.

Nelson's attorneys refused to comment on the petition, citing "respect for Prince's family and attorney/client privilege."