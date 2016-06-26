BuzzFeed News

Two Paramedics Got Engaged At NY Pride And It Was So Damn Cute

Too. Much. Love.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on June 26, 2016, at 5:02 p.m. ET

An emergency medical technician for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) got down on one knee and proposed to her partner, another FDNY EMT, at the city's Pride celebration on Sunday.

"This parade is monumental for us because of the Orlando shooting," said Juliana Arroyo, who proposed to Erika Marrero with the help of family and friends. "It hit really close to home."

"We wanted to walk in the parade in honor of the 49 victims, Arroyo said. "At the same time, I wanted to give Erika something positive to remember from the parade."

"I think that's a yes," someone from the crowd shouted as the newly-engaged couple embraced.

Congrats, ladies!! ❤️💍🌈

