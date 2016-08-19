President Obama To Visit Flood-Ravaged Louisiana

The announcement comes amid criticism that Obama was continuing to vacation in Martha's Vineyard while the state reeled from the aftermath of deadly floods.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said that Obama planned to visit the state after a call with Homeland Security Secretary, Jeh Johnson, on the ongoing response to the severe flooding in Baton Rouge.

The statement said that Obama had received updates in Martha's Vineyard on the situation in Louisiana. He is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

"The President is mindful of the impact that his travel has on first responders and wants to ensure that his presence does not interfere with ongoing recovery efforts," the statement said. "He is also eager to get a first-hand look at the impact of the devastating floods, hear from more officials about the response, including how the federal government can assist and tell the people of Louisiana that the American people will be with them as they rebuild their community and come back stronger than ever."