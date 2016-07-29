People Are Goddamn Fed Up With Clinton's Campaign Anthem, "Fight Song"
"If I never hear 'Fight Song' again, it will be too soon."
If you've been following the 2016 elections, there's a very good chance you've heard Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," which has played frequently at Hillary Clinton's rallies.
You might have heard it every night of the Democratic National Convention.
In fact, the Clinton campaign likes the song so much that a bunch of celebrities got together to create an a cappella version for the DNC.
And people are like, "ENOUGH."
They are goddamn fed up of hearing it over and over and over again.
Like really, realllllllyyyy fed up.
Many are willing to go to extremes to never hear "Fight Song" again.
It is triggering violent thoughts in some people.
Others are more sympathetic to those who have to constantly endure it.
People are basically starting to hate "Fight Song."
They are ready for the elections to be over just to never have to hear it again.
IS IT NOVEMBER?
People need medical help.
They're praying for this to stop.
"Literally anything else" will do.
"Fight Song," delete your account.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
