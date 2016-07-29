BuzzFeed News

People Are Goddamn Fed Up With Clinton's Campaign Anthem, "Fight Song"

People Are Goddamn Fed Up With Clinton's Campaign Anthem, "Fight Song"

"If I never hear 'Fight Song' again, it will be too soon."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on July 28, 2016, at 8:57 p.m. ET

If you've been following the 2016 elections, there's a very good chance you've heard Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," which has played frequently at Hillary Clinton's rallies.

View this video on YouTube
You might have heard it every night of the Democratic National Convention.

This is my fight song / we bought the rights song / hear this each night song
Kelly Weill @KELLYWEILL

In fact, the Clinton campaign likes the song so much that a bunch of celebrities got together to create an a cappella version for the DNC.

View this video on YouTube
"Wellll, look. This is my, uhh, fight song." "I hear you. I'm listening."
Slade Sohmer @Slade

And people are like, "ENOUGH."

Nobody ever asked for an a cappella rendition of "Fight Song." Nobody. Ever.
Sam Sanders @samsanders

They are goddamn fed up of hearing it over and over and over again.

ME IF I HAVE TO HEAR FIGHT SONG AGAIN #DemsInPhilly
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/758481553903288320

Like really, realllllllyyyy fed up.

If I hear “Fight Song” one more time I’m going to go on a seven-state killing spree. No jury would convict me.
Sonny Bunch @SonnyBunch

https://twitter.com/SonnyBunch/status/758481355634122752

If I never hear “Fight Song” again, it will be too soon.
Anthony De Rosa @Anthony

Many are willing to go to extremes to never hear "Fight Song" again.

i would rather live without music than have fight song as the only option
Gideon Resnick @GideonResnick

Listen how much I got to donate so I don't have to hear fight song again? #DemsInPhilly #DNCinPHL
Knuck Droolery @ShaiUnfiltered

It is triggering violent thoughts in some people.

the thing about "fight song" is that it actually makes me want prove i'm not alright by smashing everything in sight.
mike casca @cascamike

Others are more sympathetic to those who have to constantly endure it.

I'm voting for @HillaryClinton because I feel bad for her for having to hear Fight Song this many times
Leigh @beefjervey

How many times have these delegates had to sit through Fight Song?
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

People are basically starting to hate "Fight Song."

I once lived with a DJ and he spent four consecutive days sampling Dueling Banjos non-stop. I hate Fight Song more.
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

They are ready for the elections to be over just to never have to hear it again.

No matter your political beliefs I think we're all ready for the election to be over so we never have to hear Fight Song again
Sarah Turbin @sarahturbin

IS IT NOVEMBER?

Conventions got me like
Claudia Koerner @ClaudiaKoerner

People need medical help.

If Hillary Clinton is elected I hope she'll sign an executive order to fund treatment for those who cannot get Fight Song out of our heads
Lisa Tozzi @lisatozzi

They're praying for this to stop.

"Are you there, God? It's me, Hillary. Can we never hear Fight Song again, please?"
Rachel Zarrell ✨ @rachelzarrell

RT if you'd be perfectly ok with never hearing Fight Song again
Taylor Trudon @taylortrudon

"Literally anything else" will do.

.@HillaryClinton songs you should play instead of "Fight Song" tonight: - Flawless Remix - Ignition Remix - Toxic - literally anything else
Carlos Maza @gaywonk

"Fight Song," delete your account.

