The Oregon Nurse Who Bragged On TikTok About Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions Is No Longer Employed At Her Hospital
The oncology nurse is no longer employed with Salem Health after she posted a TikTok saying she was still traveling and not wearing a mask outside.
An Oregon nurse who went viral after posting a TikTok suggesting she was flouting COVID-19 restrictions is no longer employed with Salem Health, a hospital spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Monday.
Ashley Grames, an oncology nurse at the hospital, had been placed on administrative leave on Nov. 28 after people online alerted the hospital about her now-deleted TikTok video in which she bragged about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic and not wearing a mask outside.
Grames, who went by the username @Loveiskind05, posted the video of herself wearing scrubs and a stethoscope with the caption, "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I'm out and let my kids have play dates."
A duet of the video from another TikTok user criticizing the nurse remained online after the original was deleted.
@amandabutcher2
To each their own, but why would you brag about it to others? 🤦🏻♀️ I guess we could ask Loveiskind05 ￼#nurse #covid #health #pandemic #fyp #foryou♬ original sound - Amanda Butcher
The hospital was investigating the incident, saying that the nurse's video showed a "cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work."
In response to BuzzFeed News' question about the status of the investigation on Monday, a spokesperson said, "The nurse in question is no longer employed with Salem Health."
The spokesperson did not clarify if Grames had been fired or if she had quit.
Her video prompted outrage, and several people called for the nurse to be fired for her actions during a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.
Grames could not immediately be reached for comment.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.