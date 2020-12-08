An Oregon nurse who went viral after posting a TikTok suggesting she was flouting COVID-19 restrictions is no longer employed with Salem Health, a hospital spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Monday.



Ashley Grames, an oncology nurse at the hospital, had been placed on administrative leave on Nov. 28 after people online alerted the hospital about her now-deleted TikTok video in which she bragged about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic and not wearing a mask outside.

Grames, who went by the username @Loveiskind05, posted the video of herself wearing scrubs and a stethoscope with the caption, "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I'm out and let my kids have play dates."

A duet of the video from another TikTok user criticizing the nurse remained online after the original was deleted.

